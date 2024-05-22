Where was A Simple Favor filmed? All shooting locations explored

Paul Feig's A Simple Favor was theatrically released on September 14, 2018. The cat-and-mouse story between Stephanie, a vlogger, and Emily, an enigmatic career woman, uncovers shocking deceit and betrayal after Emily goes missing.

Although the film is set in the suburban area of Warfield, Connecticut, it was primarily shot in and around Toronto in Ontario, Canada. New York City is another location that is featured in the movie. Furthermore, other filming locations include Elmcrest Public School in Toronto, the Dutch restaurant in NYC, and the Pinewood Studios in Toronto.

A Simple Favor was shot around multiple locations in Toronto

To create the suspenseful neo-noir vibe of the film, Toronto was chosen as the primary filming destination. The principal photography began on August 14, 2017, in Toronto and concluded on October 11, 2017, in New York City.

Emily and Stephanie's first meeting at their sons' Warfield Elementary School was filmed at Elmcrest Public School at 2620 Chalkwell Close in Mississauga, as per IMDb. The school was shut down in June 2016 and was used for several film shootings before getting demolished in 2021.

Unionville, a suburban district in Markham, was selected for exterior shots of the bridge and streets as the neighborhood's surrounding historical buildings and parks give it a European vibe.

Furthermore, some interior scenes were captured in Toronto's Pinewood Studios at 225 Commissioners Street. As per the studio's website, scenes involving Emily and Sean in an airplane were shot at the studio's stage 2.

Emily and Stephanie's homes were also shot in Toronto

Production designer Jefferson Sage and director Paul Feig discussed the difference between Emily and Stephanie's homes in an interview with Apartment Therapy:

"Stephanie and Emily are very similar women that express themselves in decidedly different ways, and their two houses want to show that.....Finding those houses is like finding characters in the movie"

According to Storeys.com, Emily’s elegant mansion-like home was shot at 7 Ashley Park Road in Toronto's Etobicoke. The luxurious house included towering ceilings, a walk-in closet, a Swarovski crystal chandelier, an enormous kitchen, a swimming pool, and a climate-controlled wine wall. Moreover, the house is also situated close to a secluded ravine.

In contrast, the interior shots of Stephanie's home were captured at a quiet, suburban home in Toronto.

Locations in NYC also found a place in A Simple Favor

The final leg of A Simple Favor's shooting took place in New York City. According to IMDb, The Dutch restaurant located at 131 Sullivan Street was turned into Ristorante Basilico in one of the film's scenes. Also, other scenes shot in NYC were seamlessly blended into the film's largely Toronto setting.

Where to watch A Simple Favor?

The 2018 film experienced a resurgence in popularity after it made its way to Netflix on May 19, 2024. It quickly found a place in the platform's Top 10 list, and even reached the #2 spot in the US, as per FlixPatrol.

The synopsis of A Simple Favor by Rotten Tomatoes is as follows:

"Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have it all - a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle."

It continues:

"When Emily mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend's past - and finding a few surprises along the way."

The film's star cast includes Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers, Blake Lively as Emily Nelson, Henry Golding as Sean Townsend, Ian Ho as Nicky Townsend-Nelson, Joshua Satine, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Bashir Salahuddin, Jean Smart, and others.