Another Simple Favor first trailer brings back Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in an exquisite new setting

The sequel for the acclaimed dark comedy, A Simple Favor, Another Simple Favor, has finally released its first trailer, giving a glimpse at the two primary characters from the original film, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively), this time in a picturesque Italy.

As the trailer seems to indicate, the story will pick up right where the film left off, and it will once again be filled with big twists that few would see coming. The sequel is also helmed by Paul Feig and will see reprising actors, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack, among others.

Another Simple Favor's trailer gives a glimpse at another murder and perhaps another plot for revenge as Stephanie and Emily unite for the latter's wedding in coastal Italy.

The movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Another Simple Favor first trailer takes viewers on a revenge-filled ride to Italy

In what is a very intriguing trailer filled with great shots and moments, the story opens with Stephanie, now a successful author who wrote a book about the events of the first film, getting surprised by the sudden appearance of Emily, who was sent to prison at the end of the first film.

In a surprise turn, Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are taken to the picturesque Italian location where Emily is getting married to a wealthy businessman. But throughout the trailer, there is tension between Kendrick's character and Blake Lively's character, with the former often asking the latter whether this is an elaborate scheme for revenge.

The trailer also hints at numerous twists, a possible murder, and the underlying plot of revenge.

All in all, the trailer confirms that the movie plans to take the plot from A Simple Favor and make some big changes while accommodating the same characters and motives. As per reports, Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Allison Janney will be joining the cast in the sequel. There are many more additional cast members in the sequel as well.

Another Simple Favor will have its world premiere at SXSW Festival in March, followed by a streaming release in May. As Amazon Studios has hopped in as a co-producer, the movie will release directly to streaming.

The first movie, too, enjoyed great success on streaming platforms, though it did get an abundant theatrical run as well. A Simple Favor accumulated at least $97.6 million after being made on a budget of $20 million. It was based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name and followed the same plotline.

Another Simple Favor is expected to get more updates, including a longer trailer, ahead of its May 1, 2025, release date. Stay tuned for updates.

