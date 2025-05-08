The Four Seasons season 2 could be happening. The show, released on Netflix on May 1, 2025, dominated the platform on the first four days of its release. According to an article on Variety dated May 6, 2025, the first season of the comedy drama series garnered an impressive viewership of 11.9 million between April 28 and May 4, 2024, the highest among TV shows within the date range.

As per Variety, the show also surpassed the first four days' viewership of You season 5, which was released on April 24, 2025.

As per the same source, the highly anticipated fifth season of the acclaimed series had reached the number 1 position among Netflix shows in the first four days of its release.

It had raked in a viewership of 10.1 million, which is approximately a million less than the viewership of the inaugural season of The Four Seasons.

The Four Seasons season 1's overall viewership will dictate the possibility of The Four Seasons season 2

As previously mentioned, the first season of The Four Seasons has proved to be a success, with the show reaching the top spot among television shows in a four-day window period.

Owing to this, and the overall enthusiasm towards the show, audiences are curious if The Four Seasons season 2 could happen.

Based on the observations made earlier, in terms of its viewership, the possibilities of The Four Seasons season 2 happening seem to be high.

The show has managed to perform well on Netflix, and if it continues to do so by the end of the week and 2-3 weeks from now, the audience will not have to wait for too long for an official confirmation.

That being said, while viewership numbers play a huge role in deciding the fate of a project, other factors also play an equally important role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated April 28, 2025, Lang Fisher (one of the show's co-creators) revealed that she would like to see the same characters from the show's first season in The Four Seasons season 2, if the show is renewed.

While talking about shifting the show's "limited series" tag to that of a "comedy", and if that meant that the show would be continued in the future, Fisher said:

"I feel like we saw it both ways. It could be a great limited series, but we have ideas if it goes on. It’s a question of whether we can get the whole cast back and we want to see what these guys would do next. I don’t think we would do it ever as an anthology. I think you want to see these particular characters."

Tina Fey, who was also present during the interview, shared a similar sentiment and said:

"And I think we were encouraged to stay open to it, as well. It is so human in its scale, and I think humans are going to be around for… at least 15 more years."

These comments by Fisher and Fey imply that if The Four Seasons season 2 happens, it would happen with the same cast as season 1.

Therefore, the availability of the actors associated will also play a huge role in deciding the future of The Four Seasons season 2.

About The Four Seasons season 1

The Four Seasons on Netflix chronicles the life of six friends (three couples) who have been friends for years. Tensions rise on their recent quarterly weekend getaway, as they learn that one of the couples from their friend group is getting divorced.

The show stars Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen.

While the audiences wait for The Four Seasons season 2, all eight episodes of the show's first season are streaming on Netflix.

