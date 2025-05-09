Netflix's You: All 5 seasons ranked 

Netflix's You is a guilty pleasure that seduces viewers into sympathizing with a serial killer. Over five seasons, the series has delivered a rollercoaster of obsession, murder, dark humor, and unexpected twists that leave fans questioning their morals. At the heart of it all is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a dangerously charming anti-hero whose disturbing actions somehow keep viewers rooting for him — even when they know they shouldn't.

Since its premiere in 2018, Netflix's You has mastered the art of reinvention, shifting cities, tones, and love interests but never losing sight of its chilling exploration of love, freedom, and morality. The series concluded on April 24, 2025, after a seven-year run. While each season brought something unique to the table — whether it was the bookstore beginnings in New York, the suburban nightmare of Madre Linda, or the psychological chess match in London — some arcs soared while others stumbled.

Disclaimer: This ranking is based on the author’s personal opinion and does not reflect any official rating or evaluation from Netflix or affiliated entities. Major spoilers ahead.

Ranking all five seasons of Netflix's You from best to worst

1) Season 1

Netflix's You season 1 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Netflix's You begins with an unforgettable first season introducing audiences to Joe Goldberg, a charismatic bookstore manager with a dark secret. On the surface, he is thoughtful, well-read, and romantic. But beneath the charm lies a dangerous obsession. His fixation on Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) spirals quickly into manipulation, stalking, and eventually murder, revealing just how far he’ll go to preserve the illusion of love.

The season expertly balances psychological tension with social commentary, showing how easy it is to romanticize toxic behavior, especially when framed through Joe's disarming inner monologue. What makes season 1 remarkable is its narrative clarity, character development, and thematic depth. The pacing is tight, each episode builds upon the last, and the supporting characters — Peach, Benji, and even Paco — add complexity to Joe's world.

The show also effectively critiques modern dating, social media, and the dangers of idealized romance. Beck's arc is especially compelling; viewers, like her, are drawn into Joe's charm before slowly realizing the truth. The finale is a gut punch that leaves a lasting impact and proves Netflix's You isn’t just a story about obsession but a cautionary tale about the masks people wear.

2) Season 3

Victoria Pedretti stars as Love Quinn (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In Season 3, Netflix's You turns the spotlight on domestic life, as Joe and Love attempt to settle down in the seemingly perfect suburb of Madre Linda with their newborn son, Henry. But beneath the pristine lawns and homemade lattes, tension brews — Joe is restless, and Love is unstable.

The season kicks off with a bang, quite literally, and never loses momentum as Joe's attention shifts to his next obsession, his co-worker Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), all while trying to keep his marriage (and body count) under control. The suburban satire is razor-sharp, offering a brilliant contrast to the protagonist's twisted inner world and amplifying the show's dark humor and unpredictability.

What earns season 3 its high ranking is how effectively it pushes the show's narrative boundaries while staying true to its core themes. Love Quinn emerges as one of the show's most complex and dynamic characters; equally dangerous, passionate, and emotionally raw. Their relationship turns into a game of manipulation and self-destruction, leading to one of the series' most shocking finales.

The supporting cast, Sherry and Cary's influencer couple dynamic, Theo's troubled vulnerability, and Marienne's grounded realism add texture to Joe's world, offering mirrors and foils that challenge his perception of love and morality. This season continues the story but also intensifies the emotional impact, demonstrating that despite Joe's attempts to "change," he remains his own greatest adversary.

3) Season 5

Netflix's You season 5 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Season 5 of Netflix's You is a sharp, suspenseful, and emotionally charged conclusion that ties up Joe Goldberg's twisted journey with flair and finality. Returning to New York City adds a full-circle weight to the story, reconnecting Joe with his dark origins while introducing new challenges through his relationship with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and his fixation on Bronte (Madeline Brewer).

The season's strongest moments lie in its balance, combining the psychological tension of season 1 with the dark satire of season 2. Bronte, in particular, reinvigorates the show's cat-and-mouse trope and leads to a powerful twist that finally forces Joe to face the consequences of his actions.

Despite its strengths, season 5 ranks number three as it occasionally feels all too familiar. While the return to New York offers nostalgia and thematic closure, it also exposes the limitations of the show's formula. Some character dynamics, like Joe and Kate’s romance, lack the intrigue and intensity of previous relationships. Still, with its jaw-dropping twist, meaningful callbacks, and long-overdue reckoning for Joe, the final season has a gratifying end.

4) Season 2

Carmela Zumbado stars as Delilah Alves (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Season 2 of Netflix's You redefines the show’s core premise with one of its most brilliant twists — the introduction of Love Quinn, played with eerie depth by Victoria Pedretti. At first glance, she’s Joe's next obsession: sweet, charming, and the promise of redemption he doesn’t deserve.

But as the season progresses, Love transforms into something far more complicated — not just Joe’s mirror, but his match. The reveal that she's just as unhinged as he is delivers a jaw-dropping narrative shift that breathes fresh life into the series. Despite its major high points, the early episodes feel like a West Coast remix of season 1, just in a different city, but with the same plot.

The tonal shift leans more into dark comedy than psychological suspense, which, while entertaining, softens the show's sharp edge. The last two episodes rescue the season, marking a pivotal turning point in the You series. Without Love's killer twist and the chaos it ignites, season 2 might've ended up being forgettable. But instead, it becomes the catalyst for the show's most daring arcs.

5) Season 4

Netflix's You season 4 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Season 4 of Netflix's You takes a big artistic risk by changing the show's tried-and-tested formula. The new but controversial take on Joe Goldberg's journey is interesting. There is a murder riddle in this season, which takes place in London. But instead of being the obsessive predator that viewers have come to expect, Joe is a hesitant detective.

The psychological exploration of Joe's broken mind, especially through the character of Rhys Montrose that he makes up in his head, adds an interesting layer to the horror and self-reflection. Minor characters like Marienne and Nadia help the story make sense by providing contrast to Joe's collapsing mind and giving viewers a reason to keep watching as the mystery gets deeper.

However, this big change from how the show usually works puts season 4 at the bottom of our list. By focusing on a dissociative theme instead of Joe's usual pattern of love obsession and planned violence, this season lacks a lot of the drama and personality that made earlier seasons a must-watch.

The supporting cast in season 4 is interesting, but none of the characters have the emotional depth of Love Quinn or past show favorites. Joe's relationship with Kate also falls flat. It never reaches the thrilling highs or terrifying lows of his previous entanglements. Still, fans of Netflix's You who want to see the show experiment with its formula should give season 4 a watch, even if it stumbles along the way.

Meanwhile, You is exclusively available for streaming online on Netflix.

