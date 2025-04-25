Does Joe die in You season 5? Details explored

The psychological thriller series You season 5 was released exclusively on Netflix on April 24, 2025. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo are the new showrunners for the final season. The latest installment was filmed in New York City, which sees Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) return to the place after season 1.

While filming in New York City in 2024, Netflix Tudum interviewed Penn Badgley about the final season returning to the place where it all began.

“Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant, and this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish,” said Penn Badley.

Netflix's You season 5 concluded the story of Joe Goldberg with an unexpected twist, as Joe does not die in the end. After Bronte saves Joe from the fire at Mooney's, she takes him to a vacant lake house. She pulls a gun on him and makes him redact everything he wrote in The Dark Face of Love.

As Joe makes one last effort for the gun, Bronte shoots him in the genitals, after which the police move in and arrest him. He is named Joe the Eunuch during his trial because of the shooting and is sentenced to spend his entire life behind prison bars.

Penn Badgley spoke to Netflix Tudum in April 2025, after the release of You season 5. He explained that the ending with him behind bars as a eunuch felt like justice, as killing him would be too merciful for his character after all his ordeals throughout the series.

“I always thought somebody killing Joe wouldn’t be justice. It would be vengeance. Anybody who kills him would be brought down to his level, which is not justice for them. He’s a quandary in a way. What would justice for him look like? I think we get as close as we can,” Penn explained about Joe's end.

How did Netflix's You season 5 conclude Joe's chapter?

Joe Goldberg returns to New York City in Netflix's You season 5. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

In You season 5, Kate finally realizes the true psychopathic side of Joe, as he harms not only Clayton, but also the twins Maddie and Reagan. Hell-bent on killing him, she manages to trap him in the cage under Mooney's. After a brief confrontation, he manages to break out and shoot Kate. But before he can fully escape, Maddie arrives at Mooney’s and locks Joe in the basement.

She sets the whole building on fire, with Kate and Joe trapped in the basement. Believing they are going to die, they both have a heart-to-heart moment with each other as Joe confesses to killing Love and also Kate’s father, Tom. Kate sends the recorded conversation to Nadia. However, Bronte saves him from the fire.

After confessing to his murders, Bronte and Joe try to escape the country. While they are holed up in a vacant lakehouse, Bronte turns on him and starts pointing a gun at him. She forces him to redact everything he wrote in The Dark Face of Love, a book that involved Beck. Things escalate quickly as Joe gets rejected by his son, Henry, on a call, which makes him go insane.

After a brief moment of rage from Joe, in which he attacks her, Bronte manages to get the upper hand again and corners him in the woods while the cops close in. As Bronte believed that death would not do justice to those who suffered because of him, she shoots him in the genitals as he makes one last desperate effort for the gun.

At the end of You season 5, Joe is arrested and addressed as Joe the Eunuch in his trial, during which he is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cast of the final season

Griffin Matthews, Madeline Brewer, Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, and Anna Camp attend the YOU S5 NYC Special Screening at the Paris Theater on April 23, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo replace Sera Gamble as showrunners for You season 5.

Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg, with Charlotte Ritchie, who plays the role of Kate, returning as well. Other notable cast additions for the final season include Madeline Brewer as Bronte and Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood. Anna Camp in a dual role as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood.

What is You season 5 all about?

The trailer for You season 5 was released on March 10, 2025, and is available for the audience on the official Netflix channel. The trailer begins with Joe narrating in the background and speaking about his return to New York, which was made possible by Kate. The clip then introduces Joe's new love interest, Bronte, who shows up at the library.

The clip shows Kate speaking at T.R. Lockwood Company's function, which was passed on to her after Joe murdered her father. After stepping down as the CFO, Reagan Lockwood sets her eyes on taking over the company. As Joe tries to be invisible, people start looking into his past after connecting the dots with the mystery surrounding Beck's murder.

The trailer phases out with multiple scenes from the final season, showing the chemistry between Bronte and Joe. It also shows Joe's psychopathic side as he crosses every line in the final season.

You season 5 comprises 10 episodes, and each episode has an approximate runtime of 45-54 minutes. As per IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 7.7/10 based on over 327,000 reviews so far.

