How many episodes are there in You season 5? Details explored

You season 5 is set to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2025. The final season of the thriller series, will have 10 episodes, all releasing on the same day. Season 5 will bring in a conclusion to the story of Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg, the troubled protagonist.

Penn Badgley spoke to Tudum about the show, staing that his character didn't "feel great about anything" while trying to digest the fact that he is a billionaire.

“Joe doesn’t feel great about anything, really. He’s trying to stomach being one of the 0.01%, a billionaire. He’s fooling himself, but he’s doing a pretty good job, as he always does,” the actor said.

You season 5 will follow Joe Goldberg as returns to New York City, where he aims to live a peaceful life with his wife, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) the CEO of Lockwood Corporation. However, Joe’s dark past keeps lingering and this time, the audience keeps waiting to see the final turn.

You season 5 episodes and release details

The fifth and final season of the thriller series will release all ten episodes on Netflix on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 am PT. The episode titles and the release date are mentioned below:

Episode Title Release Day & Date Joe Goldberg Thursday, April 24, 2025 Last Dance Thursday, April 24, 2025 The Dark Face of Love Thursday, April 24, 2025 Folie à Deux Thursday, April 24, 2025 Blood Will Have Blood Thursday, April 24, 2025 Imposter Syndrome Thursday, April 24, 2025 My Fair Maddie Thursday, April 24, 2025 Trial of the Furies Thursday, April 24, 2025 The Luckiest Guy in NY Thursday, April 24, 2025 The Final Hour Thursday, April 24, 2025

You season 4 recap

You season 4 was released in 2023, and in the early stages of his trip, Joe looks for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). After finding her in Paris and getting rejected, he begins a new life as a literature professor using the name Jonathan Moore.

Joe meets Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), a mayoral contender for London, as he joins this high-society group. Initially, Joe and Rhys grow close, but an unanticipated event reveals Rhys to be a hallucination of Joe's darker side. This other personality, which takes control over Joe's mind, is responsible for the deaths of Malcolm, Simon (Aidan Cheng), and Gemma (Eve Austin).

Joe believes Rhys is the real murderer since he cannot recall carrying out these offenses. The "Eat the Rich" killer, however, is Joe, whose second personality controls his violent behavior.

As the season progresses, Joe's obsession with women persists. He targets Kate, Malcolm's girlfriend. At first, Kate is frosty towards Joe, but following Malcolm's death she gets more engaged with him.

Following a strained talk with Kate's father, billionaire Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear), it becomes clear that Kate is his daughter. Joe murders Tom to save Kate.

Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), one of Joe's students, discovers Marienne in the glass cage and releases her at the same time. Marienne returns to Paris under Nadia's guidance by pretending to be dead. However, before Nadia leaves for New York, Joe murders her lover and accuses her of the crime.

Knowing he hasn't changed, Joe attempts to take his own life at season's end. He survives and he and Kate start a new life together as the season comes to an end.

What can be expected from You season 5?

In You season 5, Joe Goldberg returns to New York City with his wife, Kate, hoping for a fresh start. Kate has become the CEO of Lockwood Corporation after her father's death, and Joe is determined to build a peaceful life.

His dark history, though, is far from over and starts to haunt him in unanticipated ways. Joe's violent inclinations might come back as he contemplates the prospect of his crimes catching up with him.

A new love interest, possibly played by Madeline Brewer, could challenge Joe's fragile stability, pushing him further into his psychological struggles. The series will explore Joe’s fears of being exposed, possibly facing the law, or even working on his relationship with Kate.

You season 5 premieres on Netflix on April 24, 2025.

