Who is Charlotte Ritchie? Meet the actor who plays Kate Lockwood in You season 5

You season 5 premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2025. Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the psychological thriller show is based on Caroline Kepnes' eponymous book series. Season 5 will mark the end of the long-running show, which first premiered in September 2018.

Ad

Several actors from season 4 have reprised their characters in You season 5. Among them is 35-year-old Charlotte Ritchie, who portrays Kate Galvin-Lockwood in the show. In the latest season, Kate is seen married to Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg, and she is now the CEO of the Lockwood Corporation.

Everything to know about You season 5 actress Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte Ritchie at You season 5 NYC Special Screening (Image via Getty)

Born and brought up in Clapham, London, Charlotte Ritchie is an English actress and singer who gained international recognition for her portrayal of Kate Lockwood in You. Ritchie began her career in the entertainment industry as a member of the pop-classical crossover band, All Angels.

Ad

Trending

One of Ritchie's earliest acting roles was in the 2004 British short film The Open Doors, starring alongside Michael Sheen. She also appeared as an uncredited extra in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

While studying for an English and drama degree at the University of Bristol, Ritchie shifted her focus to acting, and in her final year, she started filming the Channel 4 comedy series Fresh Meat (2011-2016). Her character, Oregon, marked her breakthrough in the acting industry.

Ad

Ritchie also famously portrayed the newly qualified Nurse Barbara Gilbert in the popular period drama Call the Midwife, which aired from 2015 to 2018. Further, she played the blasé Alison Cooper in the hit paranormal comedy sitcom Ghosts.

Besides a brief appearance as Barbara in the 2023 movie Wonka, she also appeared in the 2024 sci-fi thriller The Assessment. The latter of these starred Himesh Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Elizabeth Olsen in lead roles.

Also Read: You season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ad

Charlotte Ritchie on her return as Kate Lockwood in You season 5

Ad

Charlotte Ritchie joined Netflix's You as Kate Lockwood in season 4. Initially, Kate was an art gallery director whose partying boyfriend, Malcolm, introduced her to Joe Goldberg. In season 5, Kate will try to prove herself to be a worthy CEO of the Lockwood Corporation.

While her father was more interested in profits, Kate is inclined towards making the business more philanthropic. She will also face new challenges as the entire Lockwood family is trying to gain control over the company.

Ad

Speaking to Tudum about her return in season 5, in an article published on April 21, 2025, Ritchie said:

"I felt really excited to get another go at it. I felt like I was just getting to know the character and working her out last season. I felt like there was still unfinished business with Kate."

Also Read: You season 4 recap: All to know before watching season 5

Ad

Charlotte Ritchie's thoughts on the finale of You season 5

Ad

The new season will see Joe and Kate go back to where it all started - New York. This will threaten to expose the literal and hypothetical bones in Joe's closet, and fans are quite eager to see how things will come to an end.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on April 23, 2025, Ritchie revealed that Kate has some disturbing scenes with Penn Badgley's Joe. Meanwhile, teasing the finale of season 5, she said:

Ad

"It is 100 per cent an ending that fans will have an opinion on. Sometimes having an opinion is as much part of it as it is about being satisfied. I think people will have a lot to talk about. What I can tell you is that season five pulls out all the stops and we go back to the show’s original roots."

Ad

The Feel Good actress further expressed her excitement to see how audiences respond to the finale of You.

Also Read: What is Penn Badgley's net worth? Gossip Girl star says he was "near broke" before starring on hit TV Show

You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More