The supernatural mystery comedy series *Wednesday* season 2 is set to be released globally in two parts, exclusively on Netflix. The first part of the upcoming season is set to debut on August 6, 2025, while the second part is scheduled for release on September 3, 2025. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is based on the character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams.

The upcoming season follows Wednesday Addams of the Addams Family as she decides to return to Nevermore Academy, now under the leadership of new principal Barry Dort. Also joining her this term is her little brother, Pugsley. Although Wednesday is reluctant to return, she has unfinished business at the school.

Season 2 stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. According to IMDb, the series boasts a positive approval rating of 8.0/10, based on over 412,000 reviews to date.

Wednesday season 2 is set to be released on Netflix

Season 2 of Wednesday will be released in two parts, each consisting of four episodes, and will be available globally on Netflix.

Creator Miles Millar spoke to Netflix Tudum after the release of the Season 2 teaser trailer. The creator suggested that audiences should expect the unexpected, as not everything is as it seems.

“Nothing is what it seems in Season 2, Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t,” creator Miles Millar tells Tudum.

What is Wednesday season 2 all about?

The teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2 was released on April 23, 2025, and is available for viewers on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Wednesday going through airport security, where the metal detector goes off. The security guards stop her and ask her to empty her bag.

Wednesday unpacks a knuckle duster, cattle prod, several knives, and Thing from her bag before a guard questions her about the tube of sunscreen she has. The video then shows the Addams family traveling to Jericho, suggesting her return to Nevermore Academy, which Wednesday never thought much of.

Her brother, Pugsley, is also joining her this term. It then shows various mysterious horror scenes featuring Wednesday. Towards the end, the clip introduces the new principal, Barry Dort, and her biggest ally, her grandmother, Hester Frump.

She is eager to resolve the mystery surrounding her parents and prevent another monstrous killing spree in the town. According to Netflix's article, which shared the upcoming season teaser trailer and photos, their parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, will also have an increased presence on campus.

"A rare new form of torture for the fiercely independent amateur sleuth." described Netflix on her parents being around more.

Cast and Crew for the upcoming season

Addams Family, as seen in Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 teaser trailer. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

Wednesday season 2 will see Tim Burton return as director, joined by Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and produced by Carmen Pepelea. Jenna Ortega will reprise her lead role as Wednesday Addams.

The cast includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. Other notable cast members include Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

Emma Myers is also returning as Enid Sinclair, as seen in the teaser trailer. The trailer also introduces a new character, Barry Dort, played by Steve Buscemi. Additional actors joining the cast for the upcoming season include Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

According to the BBC article covering the release of the new season, it could also feature a cameo from Lady Gaga.

