Catherine Zeta-Jones cast in a starring role in Prime Video series, Kill Jackie

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star in Prime Video's upcoming series Kill Jackie. This eight-part thriller drama is based on Nick Harkaway’s novel The Price You Pay. Although no release date has been announced yet, Zeta-Jones expressed her excitement about taking on this new role.

As mentioned by Variety on February 14, 2025, the actress has stated:

"I’m thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie (w/t) both behind and in front of the camera. The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity and redemption is something I’m looking forward to.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Jackie Price in Kill Jackie. Jackie is a rich art dealer who has left a dangerous past behind. She has a history of selling cocaine around the world, as she desperately tries to hide it. However, things go wrong when a deadly hit squad tries to kill her. As the story goes on, Jackie has to deal with hitmen and her own dark secrets.

The show's creative team includes Damon Thomas, who is in charge of directing, and Tom Butterworth, who is writing and running the show.

In Catherine Zeta-Jones' new project, Kill Jackie, she plays Jackie as she describes her personality to be both strong and weak. In the show, Jackie's journey is about finding her identity, getting better, and being strong. While playing the role, Catherine Zeta-Jones has expressed her excitement to explore these ideas.

As stated by Variety, Prime Video U.K.’s head of TV Hannah Blyth stated on February 14, 2025:

“Kill Jackie (w/t) is a thrilling series and we are excited to be working with Catherine Zeta-Jones and the incredible creative team to bring this story to life.”

Apart from that, Christian Vesper, Fremantle CEO of global drama and film, mentioned:

“Kill Jackie (w/t) is an irreverent and contemporary thriller which is all at once dramatic, escapist and darkly comedic. Catherine Zeta-Jones shines as Jackie, and together with our incredible creative team, twisting storyline and elaborate international backdrop, I’ve no doubt audiences all over the world are going to be hooked.”

Plot of Kill Jackie

Kill Jackie centers on Jackie Price, a wealthy art dealer who has lived under anonymity for years. She has meticulously created a luxurious life, touring the globe and handling artwork using clever tax breaks.

Nevertheless, still haunting Jackie is her past as an overseas cocaine dealer. She has spent years avoiding her former life, seeking to keep out from violent people.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Things change quickly when Jackie learns she is under attack by The Seven Demons, a vicious squad of hitmen. Jackie believes someone from her past started this fatal scheme as she confronts these killers. Acting out of old instincts, she sets out a risky scheme to eliminate The Demons one by one before they can kill her.

However, Jackie finds as she probes that the biggest threat she encounters is not the killers, but her own demons. Her path becomes a search for atonement rather than only a survival struggle.

Kill Jackie will be available to stream on Prime Video upon release.

