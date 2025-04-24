What happened to Love Quinn in You? Character fate explored

Love Quinn is the main character and later turns into an antagonist in Netflix's thriller show You. The show follows the actions of psychopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who uses his obsessive stalking talents to get close to women. The official tagline on Netflix reads:

"A dangerously charming, obsessive man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of women who fascinate him."

Portrayed by Victoria Pedretti, Love is a chef and grocery store owner who catches the eye of Joe. Much to his surprise, he soon realizes that Love has her own set of secrets and psychological problems. She is shown to be a kind and intelligent woman who eventually turns out to be an obsessed and manipulative killer like Joe. Season 2 ends with Joe and Love married and awaiting their child in their new mansion.

However, by the end of season three, Love tries to kill Joe with aconite, a poisonous plant. However, he reveals that he had realized Love was growing aconite in the garden and had already collected the antidote— adrenaline. Joe doses himself with adrenaline, regaining movement quickly, and injects Love with his dose instead. Joe fakes his death by staging a murder-suicide and burns down their house.

Love Quinn is a key feature throughout seasons two and three of You, as the narrative follows the increasingly toxic and complicated relationship between her and Joe. The series continues to tackle themes of obsession, harmful relationships, and crimes of passion in the name of love. She is a complex character who adds to the series' interesting dynamic.

Why does Love Quinn try to kill Joe in season 3 of You?

Love Quinn and Joe Goldberg (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Love Quinn realizes that her husband has been eyeing their neighbour Natalie Engler and kills her out of jealousy. As a team, the two of them cover up the murder and rebuild the glass cage from season one. Soon after, the cage is repopulated by Sherry and her husband Cary, who overheard Quinn and Joe's gruesome secrets while they were together.

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn both develop romantic interests in other people during their murder spree. Joe falls for Marienne Bellamy, a librarian and single mom, while Love begins to crush on Theo Engler, Natalie Engler's stepson. Theo soon finds out about the Quinn-Goldberg relationship, but soon gets his head smashed by a fire extinguisher.

Elsewhere, Joe murders Marienne's abusive ex-husband and comes clean to Love about his dying feelings for her while also asking for a divorce. This angers Love, who reveals that she had killed her previous husband and prepares to kill Joe by slitting his throat. Instead Joe enacts a contingency plan that he devised by injecting her with aconite, killing her slowly and painfully.

Does Love Quinn return for season 4 of You?

In the final moments of the trailer, Joe approaches the infamous glass cage in his basement.

“You know what my favorite thing about love is? It gives you second chances,” he narrates as the camera pans into the cage.

Love Quinn is seen to be sitting inside the cage, reading a copy of Rhys Montrose’s A Good Man in a Cruel World.

"Hi, Joe," she says with a smirk.

In Season 4, Love appears as a hallucination conjured by Joe’s fractured mind, confronting him with his delusions and past crimes. Though not physically alive, her presence forces Joe to reckon with the truth about himself.

Also read: You season 5: Everything we know so far.

You's final season is available to stream on Netflix.

