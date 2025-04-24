Who is Victoria Pedretti? Meet the actor who plays Love Quinn in You

The final season of the psychological thriller series, You, has been released on Netflix, and audiences are excited to witness the developments. Like the previous seasons, this season will star Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, the obsessive lover with serial killer tendencies.

It will also feature Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Galvin-Lockwood (Joe's romantic interest) and Madeline Brewer as Bronte (a person who works for Joe).

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

With that being said, one among the recurring requests from You fans since season 3 has been that Love Quinn's character, played by Victoria Pedretti, be brought back. Whether that is happening or not is for the audience to find out. But, before they do, they should certainly learn about the actress who brings to life the character who is often dubbed as Joe's perfect match.

Victoria Pedretti was born on March 23, 1995, in Philadelphia. She started her acting career in 2014 and has since then appeared in approximately 10 projects, including television shows, films, and theatre. Some of her popular pieces of work include The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), and You (2019–2023).

About Victoria Pedretti, the actress who plays Love Quinn, in Netflix's You

As previously mentioned, Victoria Pedretti was born in 1995, which makes her 30 years old as of this writing. According to a piece published on the official Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama website dated October 22, 2018, Pedretti pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama and Acting from their institution. The website also notes some of the projects she has worked on in the early stages of her career.

Victoria Pedretti appeared in a lead role in the 2014 short film Sole, followed by another lead appearance in the short film Uncovering Eden. In 2018, Pedretti appeared in a main role in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which garnered her significant acclaim.

The following year, she appeared as Leslie Van Houten in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also appeared in Netflix's You as Love Quinn that year. Her leading role in the show concluded in 2023.

Victoria Pedretti appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020, the sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, in a main role. She also made appearances in the films This is Not a Love Letter and Shirley, the same year.

In 2024, Pedretti appeared in two theatre productions: An Enemy of the People and Tender Napalm. She played important roles in both projects. In 2025, it was announced that Victoria Pedretti would be playing a crucial role in the upcoming film, Forbidden Fruits, which is currently in production.

About You

You is a series on Netflix that explores the escapades of the show's lead character, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, as he becomes overly obsessed with an individual each season. Owing to this same obsession, he commits heinous crimes, including locking people up in isolated entrapments and torchuring them, and killing people.

The official synopsis for the show by Netflix reads:

"In this dark psychological thriller series, an obsessive man goes to extreme measures for love."

Having said that, it is not always love that drives Joe's actions. He also sometimes commits acts just for his personal benefit.

Episodes of You season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix.

