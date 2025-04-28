7 shocking moments from You season 5

You season 5 marks the final chapter of Netflix's gripping psychological thriller led by Penn Badgley. Since its debut in 2018, You has attracted audiences with its chilling portrayal of Joe Goldberg, a charming yet deeply disturbed man whose twisted idea of love often leads to murder.

The series, based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, first introduces Joe in New York, follows his bloody trail to Los Angeles, and even across the Atlantic to London. Over five seasons and 50 episodes, You unravels a terrifying narrative about obsession, manipulation, and morality.

Throughout the seasons, Joe (Penn Badgley) meets and clashes with several characters — among his victims are Guinevere Beck, Love Quinn, Marienne Bellamy, and Kate Galvin, to name a few. Each season peels back more of Joe's layers, showing a man at war with himself and his past. In You season 5, however, the story pushes boundaries like never before, delivering some of the series' most jaw-dropping twists.

Here are seven of the most shocking moments from You season 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for You season 5.

Some of the shocking moments from You season 5 that will leave viewers speechless

1) Joe kidnaps the wrong twin

Anna Camp stars as Maddie and Reagan (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

By the end of episode 2, Joe discovers he kidnapped the wrong twin. Instead of Reagan, he mistakenly abducts Maddie. What seems like an honest mistake quickly turns deadly. During their time locked in Mooney's basement, Joe uncovers a dark family secret: Maddie is having an affair with Reagan's husband.

The tension builds until an explosive moment forces Maddie to make a horrifying choice. In a brutal fight for survival, Maddie kills her sister, Reagan. What made this scene even more shocking was the emotional toll it took, not just on Maddie, but also on Joe, who witnessed firsthand how desperation can turn even the most innocent into killers.

You season 5 shows that in Joe's world, no one walks away clean.

2) Who is Bronte?

Bronte points a gun at Joe in the final episode (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In the first episode, Joe meets Bronte, a woman who seems mysterious yet sincere. However, after a confrontation, he discovers that Bronte is not her real name. She is actually Louise Flannery, a dental hygienist with a hidden motive. As You season 5 progresses, more of her plan comes to light.

By episode 6, Joe learns that Louise has been catfishing him all along to uncover the truth behind the death of her friend, Guinevere Beck. Louise has teamed up with a group of conspiracy theorists who believe that Dr. Nicky was not responsible for Beck's murder, but that Joe was the true killer.

Together, they staged an elaborate trap to gather evidence and expose Joe's darkest secrets. This reveal marks a turning point, proving that Joe's past can no longer stay buried.

Although Bronte becomes increasingly infatuated with Joe in later episodes, Marienne manages to get into her head and makes her realize that Joe is a predator. Bronte eventually remembers why she met Joe in the first place — to find justice for Beck.

3) Joe goes viral

Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg (Image via Netflix Tudum)

In a shocking twist in episode 7, Joe's murder of Clayton is livestreamed on TikTok. The video goes viral almost instantly, and the hashtag #JoeGoldberg trends worldwide. Society's reaction splits into two sides: some people condemn him, while others disturbingly idolize him.

This moment from You season 5 was a searing commentary on the modern world's obsession with sensationalism. Many prefer to romanticize or excuse monstrous behavior even when the evidence is undeniable. Joe's transformation into a viral antihero reflects the dark corners of fandom culture, making this one of the most unsettling moments of the season.

Fortunately, by the final episode, Joe once again goes viral. This time, he becomes the headline everywhere after finally being vindicated for murder.

4) Henry's violence

Henry's parents, Joe and Love (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Early in You season 5, the story plants an unsettling question: could Henry inherit his parents' violent instincts?

In episode 2, during a tense dinner with Kate, Reagan, and Harrison, Joe brings up how to prevent Henry's expulsion after he punches Gretchen (Reagan and Harrison's daughter). Gretchen had taunted Henry by accusing his mother of being a murderer — a rumor she spread throughout their school.

When Joe confronts Reagan about it, she dismissively clarifies that the "mother" she was referring to was Kate, hinting at Kate's controversial past. This moment hints at deeper concerns about Henry's future. The idea that violence might run in his blood, passed down from Love and Joe, adds a chilling layer to You season 5's narrative.

5) Kate survived the fire

Charlotte Ritchie stars as Kate Lockwood (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Episode 9 features one of the most dramatic and intense scenes in You season 5. Kate sacrifices herself in a desperate attempt to get Joe to confess. Inside the burning Mooney's bookstore, she captures Joe confessing to the death of Love Quinn, his first wife and Henry's biological mother.

Just when it appears Kate will not live, Bronte leaps through the flames to save Joe, ending the episode on a cliffhanger, implying Kate died in the fire. However, the conclusion reveals that Kate survives, though she refuses to display her scars as symbols of honor.

Instead, she bears them as penance for her past sins — a frightening but appropriate ending for one of the series' most complicated characters.

6) The new edition of Beck's book

Penn Badgley stars as Joe (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

After forcing Joe to redact his influence from Guinevere Beck's book, Bronte releases a new edition of The Dark Face of Love. Bronte wants the world to see Beck's true, untainted work.

While the new edition achieves greater commercial success than the original, Bronte quickly realizes that the victory feels hollow. Her struggle mirrors that of Joe's other victims. No matter how much she tries to rewrite history or seek justice, the scars left by Joe's actions run too deep.

In the end, the publication stands as a bitter reminder that survivors often have to live with incomplete closure, even when the truth finally comes to light.

7) Joe receives a fan letter

You season 5 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Just when it seems Joe is finally facing the punishment he deserves, rotting alone in jail, he receives a letter from a fan. The writer fantasizes about Joe committing violent acts against her, glorifying his crimes rather than condemning them.

This chilling moment drives home one of the show's most persistent themes: the real horror lies not just within Joe, but within society itself. As Joe smugly concludes, the problem was never him — it was "you." His lack of remorse cements the tragic reality that some monsters never change, no matter how many opportunities they are given.

You season 5 delivers a fittingly dark and twisted conclusion to Joe Goldberg's saga. With shocking betrayals, moral decay, and emotional gut-punches, the final season leaves no stone unturned. Each twist, from Bronte's deception to Henry's violent streak, forces a reflection on the show's central theme: that evil often wears a charming face, and sometimes, society embraces it.

Even in the end, Joe's story remains a chilling reminder of how easily the lines between villain and victim can blur. His story may be over, but the uncomfortable questions it raised about human nature will linger long after the final credits roll.

You season 5 and all the earlier seasons are available for online streaming exclusively on Netflix.

