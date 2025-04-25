You season 5 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Released on April 24, 2025, on Netflix, You season 5 marks the thrilling conclusion to Joe Goldberg’s story. The show goes back to New York, where Joe lives with his wife, Kate, and their son, Henry, after three years of not being violent.

Ad

But his dark side resurfaces when he meets Bronte, an aspiring writer who helps him figure out his dark past. As Joe falls back into old habits, his complicated relationships become the main focus.

The soundtrack is very important for capturing the tension and emotional undercurrents of Joe's journey in the last season. The You season 5 soundtrack is full of some of the biggest hits and all-time classics. It mixes new music with famous songs from the past.

Ad

Trending

There are emotional ballads, upbeat songs, and haunting melodies on the playlist, which creates the perfect mood for the intense moments of the last season.

Joe Goldberg comes back to New York in You season 5 after staying away from violence for three years. He lives with his wife, Kate, and son, Henry. When he meets Bronte, an aspiring writer, his life takes a dark turn because she finds out about Joe's past crimes, such as killing Guinevere Beck.

Ad

You season 5 soundtrack: List of all songs in the series

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

The soundtrack for You season 5 has a lot of strong and different songs. Every song helps make the show more enjoyable, from Hozier's soulful sounds to Olivia Rodrigo's engaging ones. From the beginning to the end of the series, Joe is locked up for life and cut off from the rest of the world, where he has to face the consequences of his actions.

Ad

Below is a list of every song from You season 5, broken down by episode:

Episode 1: The Luckiest Guy in NY

Too Sweet by Hozier

One Night / All Night by Justice/Tame Impala

If You Don’t Want My Love by Jalen Ngonda

Your Love Is King by Sade

Punika by Delv!s

Burn My Bridges Behind Me by Bob Crawford

Los Highway by Hank Williams

Episode 2: Blood Will Have Blood

On the Run by Glass Animals

The Terrace by The Wayne Wilentz Quartet

Take It Off (Explicit) by FISHER & Aatig

Ad

Episode 3: Impostor Syndrome

Night Drive by Rob Simonsen

Episode 4: My Fair Maddie

Washing Machine Heart by Mitski

Pink Roses by She She She

The Villain You Need by Drager

Over Here by Mk.Gee

Push N Shuv by Lava La Rue

Try by Nilüfer Yanya

Episode 5: Last Dance

Who What Where When & Why by APM

Dreams From Bunker Hill by Cigarettes After Sex

Fiction by The xx

Episode 6: The Dark Face of Love

Boys by Charli XCX

How’s My Honey by Delacey & Valley Boy

Unreliable Witness by Sarah Reynolds

Weak in Your Light by Nation of Language

Ad

Episode 7: #JoeGoldberg

Starburster by Fontaines DC

L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole

Episode 8: Folie a Deux

Teething by Domino Kirke

Episode 9: Trial of the Furies

Picture You by Chapell Roan

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 10: Finale

Once Upon a Poolside by The National ft. Sufjan Stevens

Bye Bye Love (Original Recording) by The Everly Brothers

Guilty as Sin by Taylor Swift

Crazy Love by Van Morrison

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John

Creep (Very 2021 Rmx) by Thom Yorke ft. Radiohead

Ad

You season 5: What's in the Netflix series?

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

In You season 5, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) goes back to New York after staying away from his violent tendencies for three years. It looks like he has a normal life with his wife, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and son, Henry (Frankie DeMaio).

Ad

But his dark past quickly comes back to haunt him when he meets Bronte (Madeline Brewer), an aspiring writer who starts to look into Joe's past.

At first, Bronte seems like a possible romantic partner, but it turns out she has her own plans. She wants Joe to be punished for the crimes he has done in the past, especially the murder of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

As their relationship develops, Bronte tries to deceive Joe into believing he can "fix" her. He's done this with other women. Their relationship becomes a risky revenge and manipulation game. Joe's life falls apart as Bronte and his past threaten him.

Ad

When they get into a fight in the woods, Joe begs Bronte to kill him because he knows he will never have the love he wants.

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Joe is shot in the genitals by Bronte, but she doesn't kill him. Instead, she leaves him to deal with the consequences of his actions. The end of Joe's time as a romantic antihero comes when he is arrested.

Ad

At the end of the series, Joe is given a life sentence in prison and is cut off from everyone else. He is also forced to face the consequences of his past. But the imprisonment could hardly change him, as the viewers hear him stating,

“Why am I in a cage when these crazies write me all of the depraved things they want me to do to them? Maybe we have a problem as a society? Maybe we should fix what’s broken in us? Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe it’s you.”

Ad

All 10 episodes of You season 5 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More