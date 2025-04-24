Who is Madeline Brewer? Meet the actor who plays Bronte in You season 5

The fifth and final season of Netflix's popular psychological thriller series You premiered globally on April 24, 2025. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, You centers around Joe and his tumultuous relationships with multiple women since the series' inception in 2018.

Through the preceding four seasons of You, fans have seen a number of famous faces join the cast as Joe's love interests, including Elizabeth Lail, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle, and Charlotte Ritchie. Joining the crew for season 5 is Madeline Brewer, who takes on the role of Bronte.

Brewer is an American actress who started her acting career by starring in local and school plays as a child. She is the daughter of Mark Brewer, a singer-songwriter, and Laurie Brewer.

Bronte, her character in the Netflix series, fits the profile of what viewers know about Joe Goldberg's type - a free-spirited, well-read young woman. She arrives in New York with the aspirations of becoming a writer. Joe hired her to work at his bookstore, Mooney's. The pair eventually grows closer, marking Bronte as Joe's final "You".

Who is Madeline Brewer?

Madeline Brewer was born on May 1, 1992, in Pitman, New Jersey. She made her acting debut with A Christmas Carol at the age of eight. She made her television debut in 2013 with the role of Tricia Miller in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Following this, she was also cast in Netflix's Hemlock Grove.

Madeline made her feature film debut in Hedgehog (2017) and also appeared in Flesh and Blood that same year. She was then cast as Janine Lindo in the dystopian Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2021 for her portrayal of Janine.

Madeline was the lead actor in the psychological horror film Braid (2018) and later that same year, in Daniel Goldhaber's Cam. She had a cameo role in the 2019 film Hustlers starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez.

More about You season 5

The fifth and final instalment of this mystery thriller consists of ten episodes. It centers around Joe's relationship with his new bookstore employee, Bronte. After marrying Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie) in season 4, Joe finds himself back in New York City. The season starts with a portrayal of a normal life for Kate, Joe, and his son, Henry, from his previous relationship with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

With Mooney's bookstore under his care, he employs Bronte, an aspiring playwright who charms him at first glance.

Bronte is equally charmed at first, which is enough to start an affair with Joe. However, she is reminded of the reason she was there: to get justice for her friend Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who was murdered by Joe way back in the first season of You. Kate and Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) prove instrumental in bringing her back to her senses.

Bronte is eventually the one to bring Joe to his well-deserved arrest by the police, bringing his manipulation and murders to an end.

The final season of You is now available to stream globally on Netflix.

