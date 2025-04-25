Did Bronte find her closure on Guinevere Beck’s death in You season 5? Details explored

All episodes of You season 5 were released on Netflix on April 24, 2025. With it, the psychological thriller series came to a natural conclusion after being on air for almost 7 years.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for You season 5. Reader discretion is advised.

You season 5 saw several characters from the show's previous installment return. Of course, Joe Goldberg, the show's lead, was among them. Joe's love interest turned wife, Kate, returned in the latest installment.

The season also introduced several new characters who play an important role in the finale season's narrative. The most prominent among them is Bronte, who works for Joe and is also his romantic interest this season. However, her identity is much more complex than that.

As the story for You season 5 develops, it is revealed that Bronte is part of a group determined to bring Joe Goldberg's victims to justice. However, Bronte is specifically intent on punishing Joe for killing Guinevere Beck, Joe's love interest in the show's first season.

So, does she succeed in her efforts? Yes, she does. After some back and forth throughout You season 5, Bronte hands Joe over to the authorities and is put behind bars.

Bronte avenges Guinevere Beck’s death in You season 5

As previously mentioned, Bronte plays a crucial role in You season 5. She eventually successfully aids in Joe's arrest and brings all of his past victims, including Guinevere Beck, to justice.

Bronte's real name is Louise Flannery, and Guinevere was her TA while training to be a writer in New York. However, they lost contact when Bronte had to return to her hometown to take care of her mother.

After this, the events of You season 1 transpired, and Joe killed Guinevere. During the same time, Bronte got hold of Guinevere's book, The Dark Face of Love, and noticed some inconsistencies in her writing.

Her curiosity surrounding Beck's death led her to an online forum where several individuals willing to find the miscreant/miscreants behind Beck and several other people's deaths had gathered. Being on close terms with Guinevere and adamant about bringing her killer to justice, Bronte volunteered to play one of the most crucial roles in the mission.

Upon finding that Joe was the prime suspect in the case, Bronte offered to pretend to be his romantic interest so that they could trap him. She successfully fooled Joe into believing that she was in love with him until midway through You season 5.

In episode 5, Joe learns about Bronte's truth, but later on, he still manages to get tricked by her. While Bronte herself is dealing with strong emotions for Joe, she hands him over to the authorities, resulting in him serving prison time for his crimes.

Is Marienne in season 5 of You?

Yes, Marienne, who has survived Joe's murderous tendencies across seasons, is back in season 5 of You. She, along with Nadia (another of Joe's victims), also aids in capturing Joe by helping Bronte and the others who want him punished for his crimes.

Stay updated on the latest TV shows and movie trends as 2025 progresses.

