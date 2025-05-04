“It was horrifying” - When Madeline Brewer opened up about her terrible experience of getting robbed in Queens

While Madeline Brewer has played several well-known characters throughout her career, she made her acting debut with the recurring role of Tricia Miller in the comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black.

Ad

During an appearance on The Ellen Show on June 14, 2021, Brewer recounted how she was robbed on her way back home after the first day of shooting Orange Is the New Black. She told the guest host,

"I had shot a 16-hour day that day. And it was my first day on set. And I was just exhausted. We were shooting in Queens. I lived in Queens. It's a 12-minute walk. I'm going to just walk home."

Ad

Trending

Ad

She continued:

"I didn't take out my cornrows. I didn't take off my neck tattoo. I looked probably tougher than I've ever looked in my entire life. And I got robbed in Queens under the NQ train. And yeah it was horrifying. But then, I was freaking out."

Madeline Brewer further recalled going to a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, where they let her call her mother. When she told her mother she had been robbed, her mother responded by saying she was now a "real New Yorker."

Ad

Madeline Brewer on how she prepared to portray Brontë in You

Ad

Madeline Brewer is best known for her role as Janine Lindo in the dystopian TV series, The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's novel. She has most recently appeared in the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix TV series, You, as Brontë.

In an interview with L'OFFICIEL published on April 26, 2025, Brewer opened up about how she prepared for her role as Brontë, who ultimately becomes the driving force behind Joe's downfall. She said:

Ad

"I think Bronte is a bit more Gen Z than I am, so I spent a lot of time on TikTok. She has a vocabulary that is not the same as mine—I believe at one point I say, "Edgar Allan Poe, post-menty B, which I think could be its own genre of cottagecore e-boy maximalism," which is the craziest line I've ever said in my entire life."

Ad

Also read: "You can never just write off a person as crazy" — When Madeline Brewer made her feelings clear about her character in The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer also said that she read many books because Brontë is a well-read character. As Brewer put it, her on-screen character is a "hopeless romantic." Although the actress is not a fan of the romance genre, she did read some romance books, but concluded that they were not for her.

Ad

Madeline Brewer on what she thinks of Brontë

Ad

You season 5 opens three years after the events of season 4 and sees the show's protagonist, serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), return to New York, where it all started. Several new people fall prey to Joe's old habits before he pays the price for his vile actions, thanks to Brontë, his new love interest.

When asked how she feels about Brontë's actions in You, Madeline Brewer told L'OFFICIEL in the above-mentioned interview:

Ad

"I find Brontë to be incredibly intrepid and determined. [...] I can't see her as anything other than bold and brave. Don't get me wrong, she's also a lunatic. I would never make some of the decisions that Brontë chooses to make, but that's why she's a fictional character."

You and Orange Is the New Black are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More