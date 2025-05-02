"Losing my mind anyway" — When Madeline Brewer opened up about how she landed the role of Janine Lindo in The Handmaid's Tale

For six seasons, since 2017, Madeline Brewer has been playing the character of Janine Lindo in The Handmaid's Tale. However, many do not know how the actress who was relatively new in the industry back then landed the role.

Ad

In an interview with BUILD Series, released on their YouTube channel on May 30, 2018, Madeline Brewer talked about the process of bagging The Handmaid's Tale and the pressure she felt surrounding it.

When asked how she came to play Janine in the show, Brewer said that she tends to audition for many projects and loses out on most. However, with The Handmaid's Tale, she happened to grab a "cool one."

Additionally, when asked if Janine's role was the only one she auditioned for in The Handmaid's Tale, she replied in the affirmative. She also spoke about the process of the audition for the role, mentioning:

Ad

Trending

"I came in and I auditioned for Janine, and it was like any other day. I was like, okay! I am gonna go in for my audition and then I'm gonna go grocery shopping, I'm gonna go to the gym and I'm gonna like call my mom and it's just my typical things that I do."

Ad

Ad

She also added:

"You kinda leave it and forget about it because I mean eventually you just have to let them go because otherwise you drive yourself crazy. I'm waiting to hear back for an audition right now, so I am losing my mind."

Madeline Brewer had to audition for Janine Lindo's role in The Handmaid's Tale

Ad

Ad

As previously mentioned, she had to audition for Janine Lindo's role in The Handmaid's Tale. Talking about the process of auditioning for the role, she said:

"I am an actor, and I audition for a lot of stuff, and I get hardly any of it. But, I do get some of them, and it just happens that I got this really cool one (talking about The Handmaid's Tale)."

Ad

For the uninitiated, before The Handmaid's Tale, Madeline Brewer appeared in projects such as Orange Is the New Black (2013), Hemlock Grove (2014-2015), and Black Mirror (2016).

What role does Madeline Brewer play in You season 5?

Ad

Madeline Brewer plays the Bronte / Louise Flannery role in You season 5, the concluding season of the psychological thriller. Her role is that of a learned individual who works for Joe but is secretly trying to aid in revealing his past crimes and punishing him for them.

Bronte is an acquaintance of Guinevere Beck, Joe's subject of obsession and love in season 1 of the show. He killed her after he was unsatisfied with their romantic relationship. Bronte arrives in You season 5 to seek revenge for Guinevere's death.

Ad

Madeline Brewer will be next seen in the film Anniversary, which has yet to set a release date. She will be playing the character Anna alongside other actors such as Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Zoey Deutch, McKenna Grace, Dylan O'Brien, and Phoebe Dynevor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More