10 movies and shows to stream on Max in May 2025

A brand new set of shows and movies will be available to stream on Max in May 2025 and will have something for everyone. The platform has a carefully chosen mix of new originals and true classics. These range from intense character studies and nostalgic throwbacks to exciting sci-fi and gritty crime dramas.

Max keeps building its platform's offerings by adding new artists and styles all the time. In May, Max subscribers will be able to watch a wide range of shows, such as Emmy-winning documentaries, highly praised movies, and returning hit shows. This list will take a look at ten of the best films and TV shows that people can stream on Max.

Some of the movies and shows to stream on Max in May 2025

1) The Whale (2022)

Brendan Fraser star in The Whale (Image via Getty)

Brendan Fraser delivers a powerful, Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, a deeply moving drama from A24. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film centers on Charlie, a lonely English teacher afflicted with extreme obesity.

Dealing with his health and remorse, Charlie tries to reach out to his estranged daughter. The narrative takes place almost just in one flat, fostering a close environment emphasizing human connection and atonement.

The Whale is a must-stream on Max based on its raw intensity and outstanding lead performance.

2) Ready Player One (2018)

Ready Player One (Image via HBO Max)

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One presents a visually spectacular trip through a vast virtual reality environment known as the OASIS. Wade Watts, a teenage gamer, enters a high-stakes tournament in this future environment in search of an Easter egg buried by the late designer of the platform.

With its brilliant spectacular effects, relentless action, and a wealth of pop cultural allusions, this sci-fi masterpiece offers both heart and thrill. This is the ideal title to stream on Max for fans of deep narrative and nostalgic references.

3) And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

And Just Like That (Image via HBO Max)

The beloved cast is back for a third season of And Just Like That, the revival of Sex and the City. The show keeps people interested with its changing characters and glitzy city life. This season goes into more depth about how complicated friendship, love, and changes can be.

The women navigate new relationships, unexpected career changes, and the ever-changing nature of city life. This Max Original is a fascinating watch because it has both stylish and emotional moments, which makes it a good show to stream on Max in May.

4) Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Duster (Image via HBO Max)

With its debut season, Duster arrives and presents a harsh view of the 1970s Southwest criminal underworld. Dreaming of a clean escape, the drama, co-created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, revolves around a getaway driver employed by a crime gang.

As he becomes caught in perilous plans and has to decide between survival and allegiance, conflict results. This is one of the most exciting Max Originals to stream on Max because of its classic look, fast tempo, and nuanced characters.

5) Inception (2010)

Inception (Image via HBO Max)

Inception by Christopher Nolan takes the stage once more, reminding viewers of the reasons it stands out in contemporary film. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Dom Cobb, a robber skilled at breaching dreams to obtain secrets. He finds one last job — planting an idea instead of pilfering one.

The movie questions perspective and honors repeat watching with a complex storyline, amazing visual effects, and Hans Zimmer's iconic music. Inception is a continuously thrilling brain teaser.

6) 100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

100 Foot Wave (Image via HBO Max)

Now in its third season, big wave surfing steals the front stage once more at 100 Foot Wave. Particularly in Nazaré, Portugal, this Emmy-winning HBO documentary series follows surfer Garrett McNamara and his crew as they hunt the most hazardous swells on Earth.

The show combines amazing videos with firsthand accounts of passion, terror, and fortitude. It is evidence of human bravery and devotion, not only a sports docuseries. Season 3 is available to stream on Max this May and shows increased stakes like seasons 1 and 2.

7) Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Where the Crawdads Sing (Image via HBO Max)

Where the Crawdads Sing, based on Delia Owens's best-selling book of the same name chronicles the tragic tale of Kya. She is a young woman left abandoned in North Carolina's marshlands. Growing up away from society, she subsequently becomes the main suspect in a murder case revealing long-hidden information.

Strong performances and emotive narratives mixed with a dark environment define the picture. It looks at ideas of justice, survival, and identity. Fans of mystery and literary adaptations will find enormous resonance in this elegantly photographed drama that is streaming on Max.

8) The Brutalist (A24)

The Brutalist (Image via A24)

The Brutalist is an A24 period drama directed by Brady Corbet. It stars Adrien Brody as a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect chasing the American Dream. After a wealthy client changes his life, his journey unfolds through striking visuals and emotional depth.

The film premiered in Venice, won multiple Oscars and Golden Globes, and was named one of 2024’s top films by the AFI. With standout performances and bold storytelling, The Brutalist is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of memory, identity, and ambition, making it a must-see title to stream on Max this May.

9) The Shining (1980)

The Shining (Image via HBO Max)

Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of Stephen King's book The Shining is back to scare people again. Jack Nicholson plays Jack Torrance, a writer who takes a job as a handyman at a remote hotel and seemingly goes crazy.

The movie is one of the best horror films of all time because of its memorable images, creepy score, and lines that people will never forget. The atmosphere is creepy, and fans of horror believe it to be one of the best horror films that is currently available to stream on Max.

10) The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride (Image via HBO Max)

The Princess Bride has the right amount of magic, romance, comedy, and adventure that appeal to audiences of all ages. The movie, directed by Rob Reiner, is about Buttercup and Westley as they go through fights, betrayals, and finding true love.

The movie draws in people of all ages thanks to its clever language, memorable characters, and classic charm. It's a great feel-good movie with many laughs and heart. The film is a warm and enjoyable escape available to stream on Max.

Max's May schedule has something for everyone, from new originals to old favorites. This month's top titles range from the suspenseful Inception to the emotional The Whale to the nostalgic The Princess Bride. May 2025 is another great month for premium entertainment to stream on Max with so many great options.

