Oscars 2025 Best Actor: Adrien Brody bags best actor award for The Brutalist 

The Oscars 2025 took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, bringing together the biggest names in film for a night of glitz, surprises, and historic wins. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the ceremony delivered memorable moments, from standout performances and emotional acceptance speeches to lighthearted jokes that kept the atmosphere lively.

O’Brien opened the Oscars 2025 night with a playful monologue and a comedic bit involving Demi Moore’s character from The Substance. Throughout the evening, musical acts like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and K-Pop star Lisa paid tribute to iconic films.

Anora, directed by Sean Baker, emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Emilia Pérez, which led the nominations with 13 nods, secured wins for Best Supporting Actress and Original Song.

The Brutalist, another major contender, was in the spotlight with 10 nominations. Brady Corbet’s post-war epic landed Adrien Brody the Best Actor Oscar.

Adrien Brody's performance in The Brutalist earns him his second Best Actor award in Oscars 2025

Adrien Brody in Oscars 2025 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Adrien Brody took home the Best Actor award at the Oscars 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist, adding a second golden statue to his collection. Brody first won the award 22 years ago for his role in The Pianist, and this latest win makes him the first person to win the Best Actor award twice from just two nominations.

His portrayal of László Tóth, a fictional Hungarian architect who survives World War II and rebuilds his life in the United States, stood out in a strong field that included Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

In The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, Adrien Brody's László Tóth starts a new life in the U.S. with his wife Erzsébet, played by Felicity Jones. Tóth receives a commission from a wealthy industrialist named Harrison Van Buren, portrayed by Guy Pearce. He is tasked with building a large community center in Pennsylvania.

The film shows Tóth's struggles with his career and his complex relationship with his mentor while he tries to keep his family together. The story dives into survival, ambition, and the deep scars left by trauma. It earned recognition for its rich story and the strong work of its cast. Brody delivered a personal and thoughtful speech when he accepted his award.

Brody's acceptance speech struck a personal and thoughtful tone.

"Thank you, God, for this blessed life," he began. "I feel so fortunate. Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous, and in certain moments it is, but the one thing I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective."

He also acknowledged the unpredictable nature of an acting career:

"No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away."

Brody also expressed gratitude to his director and co-writer Mona Fastvold.

"Thank you for what you’ve done for independent film and for your beautiful spirit and for giving your space to existence this triumph of a work", he said.

He paid tribute to his partner, Georgina Chapman, calling her a source of strength and inspiration.

"You have not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values," he said.

The 51-year-old ended his speech with a call for unity and kindness.

"I pray for a healthier, happier, and more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked. Let’s fight for what’s right, keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let’s rebuild together," he said.

The Brutalist won three awards at Oscars 2025. It took home Best Cinematography and Best Original Score, apart from Best Actor.

The Oscars 2025 can be streamed on Hulu.

