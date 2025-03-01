Who played Rebecca Pope in Grey’s Anatomy? Everything you need to know

Grey’s Anatomy, one of the longest-running medical dramas on television, has been on air since 2005. Over its 20-plus seasons, the show has built a massive fanbase and has become a pop culture staple. With iconic storylines, from tragic deaths to shocking twists, Grey’s Anatomy has managed to stay relevant even as TV trends have changed over the years.

Among the sea of characters that have appeared at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, some have left a lasting impact, even if they weren’t around for long. One such character is Rebecca Pope, also known as Ava.

Her storyline was intense and memorable, involving amnesia, a complicated romance with Alex Karev, and a heartbreaking struggle with mental health. Actress Elizabeth Reaser brought this character to life, whose story became one of those arcs that fans still remember, showing how even short-lived characters can make a big impression on this show.

Everything you need to know about Rebecca Pope in Grey’s Anatomy

Elizabeth Reaser played Rebecca Pope (Image via Getty)

Rebecca Pope, also known as Ava, showed up in Grey’s Anatomy during the intense ferry crash arc in season 3. Her story kicked off in the episode Walk on Water (season 3, episode 15), where Alex Karev finds her trapped under a cement pylon.

When she arrived at Seattle Grace, while also pregnant, she went through a ton of medical procedures right away. Rebecca had a cardiac tamponade treated in Drowning on Dry Land (Grey’s Anatomy season 3, episode 16) and she survived late decels during surgery, thanks to Addison Montgomery's quick thinking.

However, when she woke up, she had no memory of who she was. Alex tried to help by piecing together clues from her labs, but nothing clicked. She was a complete Jane Doe.

One of the big moments for Rebecca came in Scars and Souvenirs (season 3, episode 18), when she needed eye surgery for a fractured orbital socket. The surgery was a risk for her baby, but Rebecca decided to go through with it immediately. During the operation, things got dicey, but Addison got it under control. Rebecca's eyesight was saved, but still, there was no sign of her identity.

Mark Sloan eventually did her facial reconstruction in My Favorite Mistake (Grey’s Anatomy season 3, episode 19), and when Rebecca had to choose a new face, she picked the one Alex named "Ava." That's how she became Ava—because her own past was still a blank.

Things took a hopeful turn when a couple thought she might be their daughter, Shannon Marie, in Time After Time (season 3, episode 20). But that hope was quickly crushed when it turned out to be a dead end, leaving both her and Alex gutted.

When Rebecca developed pre-eclampsia in Desire (Grey’s Anatomy season 3, episode 21), it led to an emergency C-section. She was just 30 weeks along, and it was a scary situation, but the baby made it. In The Other Side of This Life, Part 1 & 2 (season 3, episodes 22 & 23), her brain bleed required her to be awake during surgery. The doctors hoped this surgery might trigger her memory, but it didn’t.

Finally, in Testing 1-2-3 (season 3, episode 24), the truth came out—Rebecca's memory had returned. She admitted to Alex that her real name was Rebecca Pope, and she had been hiding it because she felt trapped in her old life.

Elizabeth Reaser (Image via Getty)

Her husband, Jeff Pope, eventually showed up, and Rebecca left Seattle with him, but not without asking Alex to give her a reason to stay in Didn't We Almost Have It All? (season 3, episode 25).

Rebecca's story had a dark twist when she returned in later episodes, struggling with mental health issues. She eventually had to be admitted to a psychiatric facility in season 4. During her entire story arc, Elizabeth Reaser played the character in a way that stuck with fans long after Rebecca Pope disappeared from Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy is set to return with season 21, episode 9, titled Hit the Floor, on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on ABC. The show has been on a winter hiatus since November 21, 2024, when episode 8 aired.

