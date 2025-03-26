7 dark comedies to watch if you liked Netflix’s Little Siberia 

Netflix's Little Siberia (2025) follows the story of Joel (Eero Ritala), a pastor and former peacekeeper in the small town of Hurmevaara, Finland. His life takes a turn when a strange meteorite lands in his village. He has to protect the meteorite while dealing with his wife's pregnancy, suspicions about his infertility, and doubts about his faith.

Directed by Dome Karukoski, Little Siberia received mixed reviews, with a middling 5.2/10 IMDB rating. Based on Antti Tuominen's book of the same name, this story is known for its narrative symbolism, dark humor, and nuanced takes on small-town life. Its ending leaves us with a message about greed, survival, and trust.

Viewers who enjoyed Little Siberia can check out these seven dark comedy movies.

Fargo, Parasite, and other movies to watch if you liked Little Siberia

1) Burn After Reading (2008)

Brad Pitt in Burn After Reading (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Gym trainers Chad (Brad Pitt) and Linda (Frances McDormand) discover a CD-R with personal information about Osborne Cox (John Malkovich), an ex-CIA agent. Chad and Linda blackmail Cox in exchange for the information. When their mission fails, they take the disc to the Russian Embassy and comedic chaos ensues.

This dark comedy is made by filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, AKA the Coen Brothers. Viewers of Little Siberia will enjoy this film for its commentary on modern America, laced with laugh-out-loud moments.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson in Fargo (Image via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios)

Fargo is a dark comedy crime film that follows a pregnant police chief named Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) investigating a triple homicide in Minnesota. In a desperate survival attempt, car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two criminals to kidnap his wife so he can extort ransom money from his rich father-in-law.

Another Coen Brothers masterpiece, this movie explores the consequences of greed and survival, similar to Little Siberia, albeit through a grander, more chaotic storyline. In the movie, the criminals end up killing a state trooper and three civilians, and Lundegaard's life is uprooted.

With seven Academy Award nominations, Fargo is considered one of the best dark comedy crime movies of all time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Parasite (2019)

Choi Wooshik in Parasite (Image via YouTube/IGN)

Director Bong Joon Ho's Parasite follows the Kims, a poor family struggling to make ends meet. When Kim Ki-Woo (Choi Wooshik) deceitfully secures a job with the rich Park family, the Kims hatch a plan to conceal their identities and seek work in the Park family mansion.

The film won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2020 for its nuanced commentary on classism and a thirst for survival. It uses awe-inspiring cinematography and color grading to propel the story. Fans of Little Siberia will love Parasite for its portrayal of greed and hope through the lens of dark humor and tragedy.

Where to Watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

4) In Bruges (2008)

Official movie poster of In Bruges (Image via Blueprint Pictures)

Martin McDonagh's In Bruges follows Ray (Collin Farrell), a rookie hitman who accidentally kills a child while carrying out a hit on a priest. He is exiled to Bruges, Belgium, along with his mentor Ken (Brendon Gleeson), who is secretly ordered to kill Ray for his unforgivable mistake. However, Ray has plans of his own.

The movie is known for its wit and dark humor (given the odd circumstances), against the backdrop of a surreal Bruges. Fans of Little Siberia will relate to the location being one of the film's central characters and the main lead's struggles with his past.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Official poster of Seven Psychopaths (Image via Blueprint Pictures)

Marty (Colin Farrell), an alcoholic screenwriter with writer's block, wants to make a movie about psychopaths. Marty's friend Billy (Sam Rockwell), who steals dogs for ransom, prints a newspaper ad, welcoming psychopaths to share their stories with Marty for the movie. This sets the stage for a dark comedy of epic proportions.

This satirical crime drama is another Martin McDonagh must-watch for lovers of dark humor in movies like Little Siberia. The movie cleverly weaves mystery and comedy to make for an unforgettable watch.

Where to watch: Apple TV

6) Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A still from Little Miss Sunshine (Image via YouTube/BigBeachFilms)

Directorial debutants Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris' Little Miss Sunshine offers a peek into a suburban family's life. When Olive (Abigail Breslin) wants to participate in a children's beauty pageant, the family packs up their lives and goes on a road trip to fulfill her dreams.

With an ensemble cast consisting of Steve Carell, Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, and Alan Arkin, the movie stands out as a performance paradise. Fans of Little Siberia will love the themes of dysfunctional family dynamics showcased in Little Miss Sunshine.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A still from Shaun of the Dead (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)

Shaun (Simon Pegg) is an average electronics salesman in London. His relationship is in disarray, he gets bullied by his co-workers, and he has a tense relationship with his step-father. But everything changes when a zombie apocalypse arrives. Now, Shaun is on the run from a new problem.

Fans of Little Siberia will be quick to notice similar themes with Shaun of the Dead- an ordinary life interrupted overnight by the arrival of something alien into their town and lives. What follows is chaos, dark humor, and lots of physical comedy that is sure to leave the audience in splits.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dark comedy fans should be sure to check out other movies and shows like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Death at a Funeral, Happiness, and the television series Fargo.

