Little Siberia (2025) ending explained: Did Joel rediscover his faith amid the chaos?

Little Siberia (2025) is a Finnish dark comedy that premiered on Netflix on March 21, 2025. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes and is available exclusively on Netflix, making it the platform’s first original film from Finland.

Set in the isolated village of Hurmevaara, the story ignites on a snowy night when a meteorite worth approximately €3 million crashes through the roof of a Lada near the church. This event stirs hope for the cash-strapped town but quickly spirals into a clash of greed and survival.

Directed by Dome Karukoski, known for Tolkien (2019), the film centers on Joel, a pastor and war veteran portrayed by Eero Ritala. While guarding the meteorite, Joel faces threats from local and foreign criminals. At home, his wife Krista (Malla Malmivaara) reveals a pregnancy he believes is impossible due to his infertility from a Lebanon war injury in the 1990s.

The ending weaves these threads into a resolution that probes Joel’s faith—a quiet rediscovery emerges through his actions. This narrative blends sharp humor with deep questions. The chaos surrounding the meteorite tests Joel’s limits, leaving viewers to ponder his spiritual shift.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Little Siberia and reflects the author's opinion. Reader's discretion is advised.

Did Joel rediscover his faith amid the chaos in Little Siberia?

A still from the Little Siberia movie (Image via Netflix)

Little Siberia follows Joel’s turbulent path in Hurmevaara. A meteorite crashes into Jarkko’s Lada on Kylätie Road, attracting the attention of police and scientists. Due to its valuable rare nickel-iron composition, it’s secured in the church museum—a wooden building from 1890. Joel stands guard with a rifle, confronting Petar’s crew.

The thieves—a Russian duo, Petar (Rune Temte) and Karoliina (Jenni Banerjee), along with gym owner Raystainen (Severi Saarinen)—plot to steal it. Meanwhile, Krista’s news of her pregnancy hits Joel hard. His infertility, confirmed by doctors after the war, leads him to suspect an affair, potentially with Raystainen, who once trained at her dance studio.

Krista disappears after her dance class at Hurmevaara’s community hall on Pohjoisentie 12. Joel discovers her car abandoned near the church, then receives a call—Petar’s voice demands the meteorite in exchange for her life. Raystainen, a former client who owed her €500, tipped off the Russians after Krista refused his advances. Joel retrieves his old Kulspruta m/45 rifle, which he had stored since leaving the army, and heads to Raystainen’s gym at Teollisuustie 5.

Inside, he finds Krista tied up. Petar holds a pistol, while Karoliina has a shotgun, but their alliance falls apart—Karoliina shoots Petar to take control and eliminate the competition. Joel shoots her in the leg, using the distraction to his advantage. Krista escapes by executing a dance spin, a skill she learned at her studio. Raystainen, trapped on a treadmill with a grenade, confesses that he never slept with Krista—no one did. Joel manages to free Krista, and they head home.

He embraces her and the unborn child, marking a shift from doubt to acceptance. This conclusion hints that Joel’s faith is renewed—not through sermons but through trust. The chaos forces him to take action, melding his gritty past with his pastoral role.

How does the meteorite symbolize Joel's crisis of faith?

Meteorite as shown in Little Siberia (Image via Netflix)

The meteorite in Little Siberia serves as a multifaceted symbol, representing both disruption and potential enlightenment. Its sudden arrival in Hurmevaara acts as a catalyst for the unfolding drama, challenging the status quo and prompting residents, particularly Joel, to confront their deepest beliefs and desires.

For Joel, the meteorite embodies the unpredictability of life and the mysteries of existence. As a pastor, he is expected to maintain unwavering faith; however, the extraordinary event of the meteorite's landing exposes his vulnerabilities and uncertainties. His duty to guard the meteorite transforms into a personal trial, reflecting his internal struggle to find meaning and reaffirm his faith amidst chaos.

The community's reaction to the meteorite further amplifies Joel's crisis. While some perceive it as a divine gift, others view it merely as a commodity to exploit. This range of responses compels Joel to navigate moral ambiguities, challenging his preconceived notions of right and wrong.

Ultimately, the meteorite's presence drives Joel on a journey of self-discovery, prompting him to question his faith and seek a deeper understanding of his purpose.

What role does Joel's marriage play in his spiritual journey?

Joel as showcased in the Little Siberia (Image via Netflix)

Joel's marriage is central to his narrative arc, intricately linked to his spiritual journey. The revelation of his wife's pregnancy serves as a pivotal plot point that intensifies his internal conflict. Believing himself to be infertile due to a war injury, Joel is plunged into a maelstrom of doubt, suspicion, and self-reflection.

This unexpected development forces Joel to confront his insecurities and the authenticity of his relationship. His initial reaction is one of disbelief and mistrust, leading him to question his wife's fidelity and, by extension, his own worthiness. This personal crisis mirrors his wavering faith, as both his marriage and spirituality are tested by unforeseen circumstances.

Throughout the film, Joel's interactions with his wife reveal layers of complexity in their relationship. Their journey reflects broader themes of trust, forgiveness, and the search for meaning, underscoring the intricate interplay between personal relationships and spiritual beliefs.

In conclusion, Little Siberia presents a nuanced exploration of faith, personal crisis, and the human condition. Through Joel's journey, the film delves into the challenges of maintaining belief amidst adversity, the symbolism of extraordinary events, and the profound impact of personal relationships on one's spiritual path.

