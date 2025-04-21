The Office series finale ending explained: What happens to the people at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company?

The Office (2005-2013) is an American mockumentary-style sitcom that follows the shenanigans of the workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, a deceivingly drab place filled with oddballs, pranksters, and the eccentric boss Michael Scott. The show is considered one of the best sitcoms in U.S. Television history, with a 9/10 IMDB rating.

Throughout the show's nine-season run, fans witnessed romance, pranks, friendships, and absolute betrayal (Remember when nobody told Michael that Toby was back?). But, at its heart, the show is about ordinary people finding joy in ordinary things, making it extremely memorable and highly rewatchable.

In The Office series finale, the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company family goes on with their respective lives. Some are married with children, some get promotions, and some leave for better opportunities, but they come together for the documentary panel and later hang out one last time at the office where it all began.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for The Office (US) ahead. Reader discretion is advised.

Series finale explained: What happens to Jim, Pam, Dwight, and the rest of the crew in The Office?

But first... A quick recap!

Steve Carell as Michael Scott (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Season 1 of The Office introduces the show's main characters, regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who doesn't have one serious bone in his body, paper salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), who's in love with receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), the assistant to the regional manager whose strict work conviction makes him an easy target for Jim's pranks.

The Dunder Mifflin Paper Company goes through several upheavals, changing owners, getting new employees, seeing promotions (and demotions), and lots of drama, with inter-office dating, breakups, and political scandals (Don't tell Oscar).

What happens in the final season of The Office?

The cast of The Office (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

In season 9, things have changed. Jim and Pam's marriage struggles when he leaves Dunder Mifflin to start a sports marketing company in Philadelphia. Andy's growth is razed to the ground, and he takes off on his family boat, leaving it to Dwight to step up.

In other news, the documentary crew is finally wrapping up filming the oddballs at Dunder Mifflin. This breaks the fourth wall of the show, introducing meta-narratives and documentary crew characters. Angela (Angela Kinsey) is married to the Senator, but discovers his infidelity with Oscar (Oscar Nuñez).

Later, Dwight reveals that he is the father of the baby she supposedly had with the Senator.

Jim and Pam: How does The Office wrap up its storyline?

Pam and Jim in season 9 of The Office (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Jim and Pam's close proximity through 8 seasons made it way harder for the couple to stay apart and spend less and less time together in the final season. Things come to a head when Pam promises to record their daughter Cece's dance recital, but an important phone call makes her miss the recording.

In the series finale, the couple has worked through their relationship issues and all the challenges that came their way (aka Brian the boom mic guy). Jim makes Pam a montage of their love story with the documentary crew's help, and in a tender moment, gives her the note from inside the iconic teapot in season 1.

Pam secretly sells their house and agrees to move to Austin to support Jim, and they quit their jobs. Before leaving, Pam explores her artistic talents, revealing the mural she worked on in the warehouse: A group portrait of the people at Dunder Mifflin, reminding everyone that Scranton is its people.

Does Dwight finally become the Regional Manager?

Rainn Wilson and Angela Martin in The Office season 9 (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Yes! In season 9, Dwight Schrute is officially the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, after years of yearning for the position. The finale, which happens one year after the documentary aired, follows his wedding to Angela, and their roof-raising bachelor and bachelorette parties that bring back the original crew.

Dwight's character growth underscores many of the series finale's emotional moments. He meets Kevin, now a bartender at a local bar, and tells him his firing was not personal, but based purely on his performance.

He also fires his best friends, Jim and Pam, just to get them more money from the company. Jim is his "Bestisch Mensch" aka the Best Man at his wedding, showing their growth over the years.

Dwight continues at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, now a changed man because of his experiences in the show's nine-season run.

The iconic Michael Scott comeback

Carell returned for the season 9 finale of The Office (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Steve Carell left the show in the season 7 finale, vastly changing the show's direction for the next two seasons. But he returns for the series finale to take over as Dwight's best man at the wedding. The show captures Michael's love for his employees in simple but impactful moments like these.

Michael Scott is a family man, having settled down with Holly in Colorado. He returns, older, wiser, and armed with his signature "That's what she said" jokes.

"I feel like all my kids grew up, and then they married each other! [Sobs] It's every parent's dream!" Michael Scott in the series finale.

What happens to the rest of the crew at Dunder Mifflin?

In the one-year time skip before the series finale of The Office, things have changed for the paper company employees. Andy's (Ed Helms) old audition tape goes viral, and he quits Dunder Mifflin to become a part of his alma mater, Cornell University.

Stanley (Leslie David Baker) happily retires to Florida, and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) finds his passion as a bartender.

Darryl (Craig Robinson) follows Jim and Pam to Austin, where he will be V.P. of Athlete Relations at Athleap. The season developed his passion and leadership abilities, culminating in the finale.

The office gang watches Andy's video (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Erin (Ellie Kemper) breaks up with Andy and dates Pete (Jake Lacy). The documentary helped her reconnect with her birth parents, and the show ties up her loose ends with a happily ever after. Phyllis is still married to Bob Vance (Vance Refrigeration) and continues to work at Dunder Mifflin.

Ryan (B.J. Novak) and Kelly (Mindy Kaling) add unexpected drama to the series finale. The show's most on-again-off-again couple runs off into the sunset during Dwight and Angela's wedding, leaving behind Ryan's baby, Drake, with Kelly's fiancé, Ravi.

Creed is seen squatting at Dunder Mifflin Scranton (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Creed is one of Scranton's most-wanted men, and the gang finds him squatting at the Dunder Mifflin office to escape the law. Wide-eyed and manic, he is shown getting arrested in the series finale.

Finally, Toby continues slumming it in New York City as an aspiring author with six roommates (Something Michael would be happy about).

The Office is a saga, filled with years of lore, jokes, and memorable moments between the cast. While some storylines were rushed in the final season, the ending showed their chemistry and the show's heartwarming nature.

