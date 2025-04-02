"I miss every single part of it"- When John Krasinski made his feelings clear about The Office

The Office became one of the biggest phenomenons in the sitcom space, and so did its biggest stars, like John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and the acclaimed Steve Carrell. The series has remained relevant in popular culture even decades after it concluded and there is almost no one who does not want to look back at its incredible run.

Ad

John Krasinski, who played perhaps the most beloved character in The Office, Jim Halpert, is among those who have never seemingly gotten over the NBC sitcom. He has had a brilliant career since then, acting, directing, and doing voice-over work. But there is still something about The Office that he misses terribly.

John Krasinski discussed this in detail in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2016, where he claimed that he missed everything about working on the sitcom. Krasinski said:

Ad

Trending

"I miss every single part of it, to be honest. Do I think it was time to end it? Yeah, but not because all of us were sick of it. It was because we had told so many stories, we wanted to make sure we went out feeling like it was as special as when we began, and I think we did a great job of it."

Ad

He added:

"But I miss that family. There's very few opportunities in people's lives where they get to meet such dear friends and dear family members—the crew and the cast."

He elaborated further on this and even commented on the show's enduring legacy, which is quite visible to today's audiences.

"That moment in time in my life will always be the most special"- John Krasinski looking back at The Office

Ad

Both The Office and the character of Jim Halpert have remained engraved in popular culture even after the show concluded. And most of the cast members look back with fond memories now.

John Krasinski is no different. He even claimed in this interview in 2016 that The Office was perhaps the most special time of his life. He said:

"I miss my daily experience. Obviously now having a family of my own, I'm busier and it's a totally different experience, but that moment in time in my life will always be the most special."

Ad

He further addressed the show's enduring legacy in this interview, saying:

"I think a lot of people can say with their show that they owe it all to the fans but we actually and specifically get to say that. We were gonna be canceled every single season in the beginning, and it was iTunes, people were buying the show over watching it for free. That's how much they wanted it. So they actually saved our show. Had people not bought the show on iTunes we never would've continued."

Ad

Ad

Krasinski also said in this interview that he was open to a reunion, something a lot of fans would be very eager to see.

John Krasinski has never stopped working on mainstream projects since The Office. He has since directed, co-wrote, and co-starred in the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place, which also earned him a place among TIME's 100 most influential people in the world.

He has also worked on Jack Ryan as the titular character and created Lip Sync Battle, a reality show for which he received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Krasinski will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ movie Fountain of Youth by the acclaimed director, Guy Ritchie. The movie releases on May 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback