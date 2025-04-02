Fountain of Youth first trailer takes John Krasinski and Natalie Portman on a mythical adventure

Apple TV+ and Guy Ritchie are teaming up for a new adventure film, Fountain of Youth, centered on the mythical spring which supposedly restores the youth to anyone consuming the water. The first trailer for the movie, which will directly drop on streaming, was released today, giving a glimpse at the exciting adventure that lies ahead for siblings Luke (John Krasinski) and Charlotte Purdue (Natalie Portman).

Ad

The intense trailer, which featured everything from car chases to fights in front of pyramids, seemed to echo the notes that haven't been seen in movies a lot lately. Mimicking the likes of Indiana Jones and National Treasure, this seems like an adventurous ride from Guy Ritchie that has a lot in store for fans.

The film is set to release on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025.

Fountain of Youth trailer teases a search that will be worth watching

Ad

Trending

The first trailer for the Guy Ritchie movie opens with John Krasinski's character calling his sister about the mythical fountain of youth, and it is insinuated that he is already in trouble.

Soon, Portamn's character joins the rush, and through a clever montage, the trailer gives glimpses into the many action sequences, as well as hidden discoveries, that the group is going to make.

Unlike most trailers in present movies, this movie does not give much away and manages to maintain an air of mystery surrounding the story. The fast-paced trailer also seems to resemble popular adventure movies like National Treasure, something that many fans have already pointed out on social media platforms.

Ad

The synopsis for the movie, as released by Apple TV+ Press, reads:

"[It] follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

Ad

The cast of the movie also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Eiza González, Laz Alonso, Arian Moayed, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci, among others.

Many of the cast members are also seen in the trailer. More details about the movie are slated to arrive soon.

What is the Fountain of Youth?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of the upcoming Guy Ritchie film is based around the mythical Fountain of Youth, a mythical spring that has often found itself represented in films and literature.

The original tale, which has been around for thousands of years, claims that there is a mystical spring that gives eternal youth to anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. There are multiple legends that have sprung out of the narrative, all with distinct plot elements.

Ad

It has also been the subject of a lot of archaeological explorations going back centuries. It has also been seen in videogames and movies like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

It is unclear how Guy Ritchie plans to examine the mythical story, but fans will be eagerly waiting for it.

More details about Fountain of Youth will arrive soon. Stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback