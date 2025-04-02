"John Krasinski starring as Nicholas Cage"- Fountain of Youth first trailer incites National Treasure comparisons 

Apple TV+ just dropped the first trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming movie, Fountain of Youth, based on the titular myth that dates back thousands of years and has been an active part of many films, shows, books, and fables in the past. The movie is set to feature John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as a brother-sister duo on a quest that takes them across many scenic and dangerous terrains in search of the ultimate prize.

Fountain of Youth has immediately impressed fans with its focus on adventure and its resemblance to some cult classic movies like National Treasure, Indiana Jones, and The Mummy, all of which have aged incredibly well over the years. Moreover, these are the kind of movies that are not as common anymore.

Many fans took to social media platforms like X to comment on the similarities and the nostalgic feeling that came with seeing Fountain of Youth replicate the good parts of some of the classic adventure gems.

X user @Birneymike, for instance, said:

"John Krasinski starring as Nicholas Cage. Can’t wait."

Many others had similar things to add to this.

"For someone that loves Indiana Jones, Uncharted games and National Treasure, this looks like nostalgic fun!"- another user commented.

"This is bringing me back to National Treasure days!!! Lfg"- another user added.

"Indiana Jones vibes with a modern twist. Krasinski and Portman chasing immortality is my kind of adventure."- another user said.

"National Treasure meets The Mummy meets Uncharted? I will be watching."- yet another user commented.

If the movie does replicate the feeling of movies like National Treasure, it would be able to tap into a huge fanbase, who have all waited for a long time to see a movie like this one.

What is Fountain of Youth all about?

Coming from veteran director Guy Ritchie, Fountain of Youth is an action-adventure movie produced by and for Apple TV+. It follows the adventures of siblings Luke Purdue (John Krasinski) and Charlotte Purdue (Natalie Portman) who engage in the search for the mythical spring that is rumored to restore youth to all those who drink or bathe in it.

The synopsis for the movie, as released by Apple TV press, reads:

"[It] follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality."

The movie additionally stars Domhnall Gleeson, Eiza González, Laz Alonso, Arian Moayed, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

Fountain of Youth is set to premiere on May 23, 2025, on Apple TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

