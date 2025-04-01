7 period romantic comedies to watch if you liked The Lady's Companion

Period romantic comedies have captivated viewers for generations, transporting them to ancient periods where societal pressure, norms, extensive courtship rituals, and humorous and satirical dialogue create an ideal setting for love to blossom.

Ad

These period romantic comedies mix historical environments with humorous elements and spellbinding love stories, offering viewers a compelling escape from urban life.

The theme's endearing popularity comes from its winning recipe: immaculate attires, royal settings, the irresistible tension of forbidden love, and protagonists navigating strict social conduct while following their heart's desire.

The Lady's Companion is among many period romantic comedies that exemplify why viewers are drawn to such genres and themes. The series is set in the 1980s in England and follows Charlotte Hayes, an intellectual but poor young woman who turns out to be the companion of an aristocratic but isolated Lady Victoria Whitmore.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte helps Lady Victoria to remove her stoic demeanor. Meanwhile, Lady Victoria's nephew Edmund and William Bennett, a charming local doctor. Charlotte navigates these connections and unfolds the mystery of Victoria's past.

The series balances genuine satire with emotional moments, displaying the struggles of women of different social classes in that era in England.

Several other series, like Reign, Bridgerton, Mary George, and Sanditon, serve the same genre as period romantic comedies.

Ad

Miss Scarlet, Emma, and other period romantic comedies series to watch if you liked The Lady's Companion

1) Bridgerton

Ad

Among various period romantic comedies, Bridgerton stands out as the most popular drama for viewers. The show follows the Bridgerton siblings navigating London's marriage trading while a random gossip columnist named Lady Wistledown exposes their every mistake.

The story is set in an alternate Regency era where racial equality was acceptable among the nobles.

Each season illuminates a different sibling's journey of love amid scandals, societal norms, and the ballroom bandwagon.

Ad

Moreover, Bridgerton, like The Lady's Companion, explores how the characters find romance while facing strict social hierarchies.

The series is available on Netflix and has come with three seasons to date for viewers to watch.

2) Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Ad

If The Lady's Companion had a mystery-loving friend with an inquisitiveness about solving crimes, it would be Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Set in London during the Victorian era, the story follows Eliza Scarlet, an opinionated and determined woman who fights tooth and nail to run her late father's detective firm regardless of societal resistance.

In the journey, she encounters William Wellington, aka The Duke, a raw and rough Scotland Yard policeman who is always stuck in his head between getting annoyed and adoring Eliza's ambition.

Ad

The characters' dynamic, witty banter, and romantic tension turn the series into engaging period romantic comedies.

3) Emma

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Youtube/ Focus Features)

Jane Austen's Emma is the undisputed blueprint for intriguing period romantic comedies. Like The Lady's Companion, it revolves around a social environment gone wrong, a strong-willed main character, and comedic misunderstandings.

Ad

A self-proclaimed match-maker, Emma Woodhouse, believes she has a talent for bringing people together only to cause humorous chaos in her own life.

Her witty verbal banter with a handsome Mr. Knightley is reminiscent of The Lady's Companion's sharp yet playful exchanges.

Like other period romantic comedies, this series has elements of a beautiful heroine who wishes to grow into her wisdom, an exciting ensemble of unique characters, and a romance built on wit, humor, and a desire for companionship.

Ad

4) Reign

A still frame from the series (Image via Instagram/ cw_reign)

While Reign focuses on historical fantasy, its blend of courtesy romance, palace setting, and sharp-tongued protagonist aligns well with The Lady's Companion.

Ad

The series follows the young Mary, Queen of Scots, as she navigates the trouble of 16th-century French court politics, complete with secret affairs, witty banter, and rivalry that is as difficult to escape as a rat in a maze.

The show can cut easily into period romantic comedies with its regal yet resilient heroine trapped in royal matchmaking.

These suitors bring to the table swoon-worthy charm and funny conflict. A background of scandal and inquisitiveness that adds layers to the romance.

Ad

5) The Buccaneers

A still frame from the series (Image via youtube/ Apple TV)

The Buccaneers is a representation of a figurative rebellious cousin of The Lady's Companion. The series follows a group of rebellious American princesses who escape the rigid social circles of Victorian England, shaking up societal traditions and expectations along the journey.

Ad

Moreover, like The Lady's Companion, it displays a clash of matters of heart, wit, dialogue, dramatic confessions, and numerous comedic misunderstandings.

Period romantic comedies like these have excellent groups of strong-willed women determined to defy traditions.

The class clashes, high society drama, epic streak, and love connections bring both confusion and undeniable chemistry.

5) Mary & George

A scene from the trailer from the series (Image via Youtube/ Sky TV)

The upcoming series promises courtly scandal, intrigue, and wickedly edgy humor. It is based on the real-life scheming of Mary Villiers and her son George and revolves around the darker side of romance.

Ad

Still, the sharp wit and ambition of the characters mirror the social boundaries in The Lady's Companion, apart from a mother and son duo scheming their way into the highest ranks of England, with power gimmicks, clever dialogue to match, and seduction.

Its lavish settings enhance the drama and royal banter, making it a perfect recipe for binge-worthy period romantic comedies.

7) Sanditon

Ad

Sanditon is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel and delivers the humor and social rivalries of The Lady's Companion.

Charlotte Heywood, a young woman, discovers a way of life in the seaside town of Sanditon, where ambitious aristocrats, locals, and numerous suitors keep her on her toes.

The series' theme of a central romance filled with confusion, piercing scrutiny, and sharp exchanges feels like it was picked straight from The Lady's Companion's playbook.

Ad

The list of Period romantic comedies with determined protagonists in an unfamiliar setting, handsome suitors with secrets, and a mix of comedy around several scandals, has plenty of space for this series.

These period romantic comedies are a refreshing change for viewers wishing to escape the real world.

Let us know in the comment section if you have already watched any of the given series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback