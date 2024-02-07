What year is Miss Scarlet and The Duke set in? Storyline-based location and period explored

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is set against the backdrop of 1882 Victorian London, where Eliza Scarlet and Scotland Yard Inspector William Wellington embark on a journey unraveling mysteries and forging unlikely alliances along the way.

As the determined daughter of the late London private detective Henry Scarlet, Eliza navigates the challenges of a male-dominated world, embracing her role as an amateur sleuth to overcome financial adversities.

This British-American period television crime drama has captured audiences with its detective duo and we’re here to explore the era it's set in, the captivating storyline, the ages of our dynamic detective duo, and more.

What year is Miss Scarlet and The Duke set in? Era explored

The mysteries of Miss Scarlet and The Duke unfold against the backdrop of 1882 Victorian London. This meticulously recreated period provides a rich tapestry for the narrative, immersing viewers in the gritty, foggy ambiance of a bygone era.

The series masterfully presents the requisite corseted fashions of the time, presenting a world where Eliza's refined Victorian lady appearance becomes a strategic advantage.

Born into a middle-class family, Eliza uses the wit and forensic techniques learned from her father to navigate the challenges of crime-solving in a male-dominated field.

What location is Miss Scarlet and The Duke set in?

To bring Victorian London to life, the production of Miss Scarlet and The Duke spans various locations. The first season was primarily filmed in Dublin, Ireland, with exteriors shot on Mount Pleasant Square, Ranelagh.

Notable landmarks like the green dome of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners Church, and Rathmines add authenticity to street scenes. Production shifted to Belgrade, Serbia, for the second season, where it remains for season 4, maintaining the atmospheric charm that has become a hallmark of the show.

From the fog-draped alleys to the refined parlors, the series encapsulates the essence of a city teeming with ruffians, corruption, and underground intrigues, and captures the authentic feel of the era.

How old are Miss Scarlet and The Duke in the series?

In the series, Eliza Scarlet, portrayed by Kate Phillips, known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and The Crown, is 26 years old in the year 1882. Inspector William Wellington, nicknamed The Duke, played by Stuart Martin, known for his roles in Jamestown and Medici, is three years older than Eliza, making him 29 when the series kicks off.

Exploring the plot and characters

Miss Scarlet and The Duke weaves a captivating tale set against the backdrop of Victorian London's crime-ridden streets. Eliza Scarlet, left penniless after her father's sudden demise, defies societal norms to take over her family's detective agency.

The series introduces viewers to a unique detective duo, as Eliza calls on her childhood friend, Inspector William Wellington, for assistance. William, mentored by Eliza's father and known for his street smarts, becomes an essential part of this investigative partnership.

The storyline skillfully blends mystery and romance, as Eliza and William find themselves entangled in cases that test their investigative prowess. Despite constant bickering, their partnership is underpinned by genuine care and occasional moments of flirtation.

The series also introduces viewers to characters like Rupert Parker, a wealthy bachelor, and Moses, a petty criminal who assists Eliza in the dangerous underworld of London. Miss Scarlet and The Duke is available to stream on PBS Passport in the US.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.