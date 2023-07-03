DI Ray on PBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

DI Ray is all set to premiere on PBS on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a young police officer who's been promoted to investigate a mysterious murder. She sets out to solve the case while also tackling numerous conflicts and issues with her team.

The series stars Parminder Nagra in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying crucial supporting characters. The show is helmed by prominent British screenwriter Maya Sondhi.

DI Ray on PBS: Trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

The official preview for DI Ray offers a peek into tthe many shocking and dramatic events set to unfold in the mystery series. The trailer opens with the various arrests that protagonist Rachita Ray makes as she looks to crack a complicated murder case.

The trailer briefly depicts the various challenges and struggles Ray faces both within and outside her team. However, it does not reveal any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans, but clearly sets the tone and establishes the plot of the series. Here's a short description of the series, as per PBS,

''When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British-Asian police officer new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can't be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and colleagues are ignored.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Hidden biases and a keenness to wrap the case up mean no one is listening to her until her probing leads the team to a much more sinister crime. In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she has spent a lifetime ignoring.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can expect a fascinating, action-packed, and character-driven drama about an officer fiercely determined to resolve a case while battling numerous issues with her team. The first season is expected to have a total of four episodes. The show was renewed in November last year for a second season, which has reportedly begun filming.

In brief, about DI Ray cast

DI Ray stars noted TV star Parminder Nagra in the lead role as DI Rachita Ray. Rachita is a young and ambitious woman who's been promoted to investigate a complex murder. Parminder perfectly portrays her character's inherent determination, resilience, and charisma with remarkable ease, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from her in the show.

Apart from DI Ray, Parminder Nagra is known for her appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like The Blacklist, Bend It Like Beckham, ER, Intergalactic, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include numerous other talented actors like Jamie Bamber as DCI Martyn Hunter, Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson, Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne, Jessica Temple as DC Carly Lake, and many more.

You can watch the first season of DI Ray on PBS on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

