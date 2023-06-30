The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 recap: Why was Red calling everyone at odd hours?

The Blacklist is soon coming to an end, and the show's makers have made sure that these final episodes are worth watching. The show narrates the story of Raymond "Red" Reddington, a highly intelligent criminal who surrendered himself in order to help authorities nab other criminals.

This episode of The Blacklist, titled Room 417, saw Red call the task force at odd hours in order to inform them about a new threat to the country's nuclear project. It was directed by Andrew McCarthy and written by James M. Feinberg. The episode was released on NBC on June 29, 2023.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 recap: Who shut down his intelligence network?

Raymond called up everyone in the task force at odd hours and informed them to meet at the post office. He wanted to share some information about a group that was going to steal some classified government information about the American nuclear program.

Arthur met Jonathan and asked him to tap Ressler’s phone. He wanted to know how the task force operated, but Jonathan was not willing to do that. Dembe and Ressler followed Raymond’s instructions and learned that a military general had an important document with him at his home. Outside the military general's home, a group of men tried to get in but only made it to the panic room.

But these men had to leave when they heard the approaching cops. The task force made some IDs, and Jonathan met Ressler and sneakily cloned his phone. The team then made it to a room at the capitol. There, they saw a monitoring facility that was used to monitor the rooms in the Capitol.

They even spotted a fax machine. US Intelligence and law enforcement met to find a way forward, but Cooper didn't reveal his sources. Dembe and Ressler used the fax machine and learned about a company. They went on to find several more fax machines. Dembe realized that all of this was Raymond's intelligence.

They called Cooper to inform him of what they had seen, and Arthur listened to the call and heard a lot of information. Cooper found Raymond at his home and asked him why he had shut down his intelligence network. Raymond began answering.

Meanwhile, Jonathan relapsed, and Arthur kept listening to the audio recording.

The Blacklist synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Blacklist reads,

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It continues,

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not."

The Blacklist stars James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 20, titled Arthur Hudson, will air on July 6.

Poll : 0 votes