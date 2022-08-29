"She was truly robbed of her life": Britney Spears audio recording leaves fans emotional as singer details horrors of conservatorship

American popstar Britney Spears left her fans sentimental after posting a 22-minute audio recording of her time during the conservatorship.

On August 28, the 40-year-old took to her official YouTube channel to post an audio clip. The clip, which has since been made private was shared by several fan accounts and saw Spears making some bombshell revelations about her family and private life.

Several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter, supporting and hailing the singer while revealing that her audio left them emotional. While some said that they cried when they heard the recording, one fan said that the singer was "truly robbed of her life."

Gigi ♡ @gigivictoriaxo I just cried hearing the audio @britneyspears posted 🥺 She was truly robbed of her life but in all seriousness where was her man through all this? She blames her family as if the “love of her life” wasn’t just watching as well? #freebritney I just cried hearing the audio @britneyspears posted 🥺 She was truly robbed of her life but in all seriousness where was her man through all this? She blames her family as if the “love of her life” wasn’t just watching as well? #freebritney

Britney Spears detailed how she had to go through her father's punishment and that her conservatorship was a "premeditated" idea planted by a third person into her parents' mind. She also blamed her mother and sister for not taking a stand when people in the streets were fighting for her freedom.

Twitter reactions to Britney Spears' bombshell audio clip

When Britney Spears released her audio clip on YouTube, she said that she shared her side of the story with people out there who were feeling alone, just like her. While some fans called her "incredibly brave and strong" for sharing her story, others said that she was an inspiration.

Bryan Abreu @BryanAbreu10



And just like with her court testimony, I'm left shattered and with no words.



Britney is incredibly brave and strong. 🥺



Britney Spears uploaded a 22 min audio (now deleted) to her YT channel talking about her conservatorship.

And just like with her court testimony, I'm left shattered and with no words.

Britney is incredibly brave and strong. 🥺

#WeLoveYouBritney #JusticeForBritney

Kelly @KellyClinger After listening to B’s audio message my heart is broken. The time it takes to process trauma that was caused by your own family never ends. She will heal as she speaks…in her own way & in her own time. I am a “weirdo”I hear you @britneyspears & you are not alone beautiful girl. After listening to B’s audio message my heart is broken. The time it takes to process trauma that was caused by your own family never ends. She will heal as she speaks…in her own way & in her own time. I am a “weirdo”I hear you @britneyspears & you are not alone beautiful girl.

Danny @DannyFabz An emotional, shocking but powerful audio from @britneyspears – she has been so abused & controlled by money-hungry people.Doctors, nurses & even her family & friends were complicit—appalling! You are now free! Let the healing begin. Your fans will always love you Britney. An emotional, shocking but powerful audio from @britneyspears – she has been so abused & controlled by money-hungry people.Doctors, nurses & even her family & friends were complicit—appalling! You are now free! Let the healing begin. Your fans will always love you Britney. 🌹

DJ Sharen Drag (AkA Shazzy) @ShazzyMapatazzy I just listened to @britneyspears audio and, as a Mum, it broke my heart. At 46,I've never cried like this for a person I don't know. Truly, I admire her now more than I ever thought I could. She's woman for women to look up to & an example of strength, heart & determination 🥊 I just listened to @britneyspears audio and, as a Mum, it broke my heart. At 46,I've never cried like this for a person I don't know. Truly, I admire her now more than I ever thought I could. She's woman for women to look up to & an example of strength, heart & determination 🥊

MyTop3 🌹🚀 @mytop_3 I just finished listening to Britney’s audio on YouTube before she deleted the tweet. I’m in tears rn, I’m just astounded by her bravery and her strength. Her words will touch so many people out there, so many survivors of abuse. What an incredible woman. #BritneySpears I just finished listening to Britney’s audio on YouTube before she deleted the tweet. I’m in tears rn, I’m just astounded by her bravery and her strength. Her words will touch so many people out there, so many survivors of abuse. What an incredible woman. #BritneySpears

Mona Lisa🌹🚀HOLD ME CLOSER IS OUT @FreedBritneyBtc oh this audio is getting millions of views on yt as it should! She deserves to be heard without any press exploiting her for her to share the truth. @britneyspears we love you oh this audio is getting millions of views on yt as it should! She deserves to be heard without any press exploiting her for her to share the truth. @britneyspears we love you

Marielle @TheNolaChick



Britney is so brave. She has been through hell. I'm so glad that she finally gets to share her truth.

youtube.com/watch?v=oMobR6…

Some fans were also left wondering how Spears' parents would do something like that to her. Others said that the Stronger singer deserves the absolute best in life.

It was evident from all the tweets that were shared that the singer had a lot of support from her fans across the world.

Katerpillar @katipillarrr sobbing over #BritneySpears audio on YouTube rn. this introverted weird oddball need this more than ever tonight. we aren't alone - we are all connected sobbing over #BritneySpears audio on YouTube rn. this introverted weird oddball need this more than ever tonight. we aren't alone - we are all connected

Serena @Icklesmee People really need to listen to @britneyspears her truth is absolutely shocking. How can a parent treat their daughter like that. I hope she finds all the happiness she deserves 🥰 youtu.be/NIJvJukprbM People really need to listen to @britneyspears her truth is absolutely shocking. How can a parent treat their daughter like that. I hope she finds all the happiness she deserves 🥰 youtu.be/NIJvJukprbM

𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖆 🤍 @gabdollcharles @britneyspears You said it clear Britney in the audio. I understood it was vials. Your statement is so empowering. So sorry you had to endure that pain for so long internally. Im so proud of you for sharing your story. We BELIEVE you and are here to support you with anything you choose to do. @britneyspears You said it clear Britney in the audio. I understood it was vials. Your statement is so empowering. So sorry you had to endure that pain for so long internally. Im so proud of you for sharing your story. We BELIEVE you and are here to support you with anything you choose to do.

Jay - eff @jholran

I listened to it w/ a heavy heart expecting for her to maybe sound unhinged, but quite the opposite: she spoked articulately & purposefully about her experience. She is absolutely & obviously in her right mind!

The @britneyspears audio clip got deleted.

I listened to it w/ a heavy heart expecting for her to maybe sound unhinged, but quite the opposite: she spoked articulately & purposefully about her experience. She is absolutely & obviously in her right mind!

Her family did her wrong 💔

X😑@PR.BEARD @xnotobeard

Dear @britneyspears Hearing you speak about how your family, and the music industry treated you is heartbreaking. Working you to the bone, so they could make money. But you sound strong, a true survivor. Thank you for sharing

youtu.be/oMobR6LoDDo

Mdawson35 @Heal_ur_Hart777

#BritneySpears They need to be in jail for what they did to her. She didn't deserve to be locked up and treated like a slave. Thank God she is able to tell her story Now. @britneyspears We all love you!! Keep telling your story!! ♥️🙏 #JusticeForBritney

youtu.be/NIJvJukprbM

Gerald Joseph, MSW, ACM, CTP @gerald_joseph90 So many hearts to @britneyspears her audio was moving. Britney I hope you live the life that YOU want and that you deserve 🦋 So many hearts to @britneyspears her audio was moving. Britney I hope you live the life that YOU want and that you deserve 🦋

🥀 @KyuketsukiBaby

This broke my heart completely… 💔

Reading about all these terrifying stories on news articles is NOWHERE near as disturbing as hearing them straight from the actual victim. You deserve the absolute best in life, Britney…

youtu.be/oMobR6LoDDo

youtu.be/oMobR6LoDDo This broke my heart completely…Reading about all these terrifying stories on news articles is NOWHERE near as disturbing as hearing them straight from the actual victim. You deserve the absolute best in life, Britney… This broke my heart completely… 💔Reading about all these terrifying stories on news articles is NOWHERE near as disturbing as hearing them straight from the actual victim. You deserve the absolute best in life, Britney… youtu.be/oMobR6LoDDo

What exactly did Britney Spears reveal in her audio clip?

In her audio clip, which was uploaded on August 28, Britney Spears revealed that she had a lot going on in her mind which she has not really shared yet. She added that she wanted to tell her story in hopes of helping someone in need out there.

The singer said:

“I was extremely young (25), I remember a lot of my friends texting me and calling me and we were extremely close and they wanted to see me. But what had happened, honestly, still to this day I don’t know what really I did, but [due to] the punishment of my father I wasn’t able to see anyone.”

Britney Spears then revealed that "none of it made sense" to her and how she once had to talk to a doctor in a British accent to get her medicines. However, three days later, there was a SWAT team and three helicopters at her house.

Recalling the night when her conservatorship began, she said:

“There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney.”

Britney then revealed that she believes her 13-year conservatorship was premeditated by her parents with outside help.

“I know now it was all premeditated and a woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom, [and] actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There [were] no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing it was pure abuse and I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”

Spears then talked about her father, Jaime, and revealed that he wanted to control everything in her life, including having all her movements watched.

She said:

“I was never ever able to leave or go anywhere. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym… I remember feeling so demoralized and just they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared and fearful, I didn’t even really do anything. I had to just play this role that everything was okay all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me.”

Calling it "demoralizing," Britney Spears revealed that she was 30 and "living under my dad’s rules." She added that her mother, brother and friends do not object to it.

She also detailed how she was forced to do tours and dance moves when she didn't want to, and one time when she refused, her father threatened her with more legal action.

Talking about the #FreeBritney movement, the Gimme More crooner revealed that she was confused as to how her mother and sister were not doing anything.

Fan Account 🌹🚀 @TheSpearsRoom Britney Spears revealed the ONLY reason she was released from her mental facility was because the #FreeBritney movement took off and fans began to question about her situation. Britney Spears revealed the ONLY reason she was released from her mental facility was because the #FreeBritney movement took off and fans began to question about her situation. https://t.co/WIGgMnXSAv

“To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’ I think that’s the main thing that hurt me.”

Although she blames her whole family equally, Britney Spears singled out her mother who never did anything for her.

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on she would … hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up. It was always like ‘I don’t know what to say I just don’t want to say the wrong thing, we’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds.”

Britney's mother, Lynne, responded to her long rant with an Instagram post stating that she has always tired to support her dreams and asked her to talk about her rage "eye to eye, in private."

