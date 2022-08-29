"She was truly robbed of her life": Britney Spears audio recording leaves fans emotional as singer details horrors of conservatorship

American popstar Britney Spears left her fans sentimental after posting a 22-minute audio recording of her time during the conservatorship.
On August 28, the 40-year-old took to her official YouTube channel to post an audio clip. The clip, which has since been made private was shared by several fan accounts and saw Spears making some bombshell revelations about her family and private life.
Several fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter, supporting and hailing the singer while revealing that her audio left them emotional. While some said that they cried when they heard the recording, one fan said that the singer was "truly robbed of her life."
Britney Spears detailed how she had to go through her father's punishment and that her conservatorship was a "premeditated" idea planted by a third person into her parents' mind. She also blamed her mother and sister for not taking a stand when people in the streets were fighting for her freedom.
Twitter reactions to Britney Spears' bombshell audio clip
When Britney Spears released her audio clip on YouTube, she said that she shared her side of the story with people out there who were feeling alone, just like her. While some fans called her "incredibly brave and strong" for sharing her story, others said that she was an inspiration.
Some fans were also left wondering how Spears' parents would do something like that to her. Others said that the Stronger singer deserves the absolute best in life.
It was evident from all the tweets that were shared that the singer had a lot of support from her fans across the world.
What exactly did Britney Spears reveal in her audio clip?
In her audio clip, which was uploaded on August 28, Britney Spears revealed that she had a lot going on in her mind which she has not really shared yet. She added that she wanted to tell her story in hopes of helping someone in need out there.
The singer said:
“I was extremely young (25), I remember a lot of my friends texting me and calling me and we were extremely close and they wanted to see me. But what had happened, honestly, still to this day I don’t know what really I did, but [due to] the punishment of my father I wasn’t able to see anyone.”
Britney Spears then revealed that "none of it made sense" to her and how she once had to talk to a doctor in a British accent to get her medicines. However, three days later, there was a SWAT team and three helicopters at her house.
Recalling the night when her conservatorship began, she said:
“There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney.”
Britney then revealed that she believes her 13-year conservatorship was premeditated by her parents with outside help.
“I know now it was all premeditated and a woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom, [and] actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up. There [were] no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing it was pure abuse and I haven’t even really shared even half of it.”
Spears then talked about her father, Jaime, and revealed that he wanted to control everything in her life, including having all her movements watched.
She said:
“I was never ever able to leave or go anywhere. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym… I remember feeling so demoralized and just they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared and fearful, I didn’t even really do anything. I had to just play this role that everything was okay all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me.”
Calling it "demoralizing," Britney Spears revealed that she was 30 and "living under my dad’s rules." She added that her mother, brother and friends do not object to it.
She also detailed how she was forced to do tours and dance moves when she didn't want to, and one time when she refused, her father threatened her with more legal action.
Talking about the #FreeBritney movement, the Gimme More crooner revealed that she was confused as to how her mother and sister were not doing anything.
“To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’ I think that’s the main thing that hurt me.”
Although she blames her whole family equally, Britney Spears singled out her mother who never did anything for her.
“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on she would … hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up. It was always like ‘I don’t know what to say I just don’t want to say the wrong thing, we’re praying for her.’ I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds.”
Britney's mother, Lynne, responded to her long rant with an Instagram post stating that she has always tired to support her dreams and asked her to talk about her rage "eye to eye, in private."