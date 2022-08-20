"Keep him in there for life": R Kelly's goddaughter's shocking revelations spark mass outrage online 

R Kelly’s former goddaughter, referred to only as "Jane," appeared in court this week to testify in the singer’s ongoing federal trial. She claimed that Kelly got physically intimate with her "hundreds of times" before she became an adult, starting when she was just 15 years old.

The now 37-year-old woman shared that she first met Kelly through her aunt during the late 1990s when she was 13 years old and asked him to be her godfather. While the singer immediately agreed to make her his goddaughter, he soon started making inappropriate advances towards her.

The latest revelations left social media users enraged and prompted them to demand immediate sentencing for Kelly. Some also asked the court to refrain from letting the singer enter a trial and requested they keep him in prison "for life":

R Kelly is currently facing trial for child p*rnography and obstruction of justice. He faced a similar trial in 2008 but was acquitted of the charges after the victim refused to testify in court.

A look into Jane’s allegations against R Kelly

On Thursday, R Kelly’s former goddaughter, who uses the pseudonym “Jane,” testified against the singer in his ongoing trial. She revealed that she first met Kelly at the age of 13 through her aunt, who was his friend.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Jane was reportedly in a music group, and Kelly attended one of their performances before giving her positive feedback:

“It made me feel happy that such a successful person was saying I was gifted, so I was excited.”

Shortly after, Jane’s aunt advised her to request Kelly to be his godfather. She claimed that her aunt told her to "sit on his lap and rub his head" and to ask him to "play that role" in her life. Jane said Kelly "chuckled a bit" and said "yes" to her request.

WGN-TV reported that Jane opened up about Kelly’s improper advances and said he started having inappropriate conversations with her over the phone.

She alleged that the musician started touching her at a recording studio in Chicago when she was 14 and eventually “started penetration” at his North Side Chicago home.

Jane further shared that Kelly first gave her alcohol when she was 14, following which she began drinking heavily:

“It would help me loosen up, kind of take me away from the moment.”

The woman told jurors that she was physically involved with Kelly by the time she was 15 and said she was sure of her age as that was the time she “lost her virginity.” The R&B star was reportedly 30 at the time of the arrangement.

Jane alleged that Kelly would often “tell her what to do” and also claimed that he made her recruit other girls for him. When asked how many physical encounters she had with Kelly while she was a minor, Jane replied:

“Uncountable times... hundreds.”

Prosecutors alleged that Kelly shot an inappropriate video of Jane in a cabin-themed room at his North Side Chicago residence sometime between 1998 and 2000.

Meanwhile, retired Chicago Detective Daniel Everett testified that he recognized the girl in the video as Jane when he received the footage from a former Chicago Sun-Times journalist.

As per The New York Times, R Kelly was also seen handing cash to Jane in one of the alleged videos. When prosecutors asked the latter about the financial exchange, she burst into tears before saying:

“Because if anybody saw the tape or if it was released for some reason, he would say I was a pr*stitute.”

Jason Meisner @jmetr22b Jane says R. Kelly decided to sent them to the Bahamas and Cancun so they would not be "accessible" to police and the media. "There was a lot of negative attention happening around the videotape and Robert wanted us to leave the country to figure out approaches going forward." Jane says R. Kelly decided to sent them to the Bahamas and Cancun so they would not be "accessible" to police and the media. "There was a lot of negative attention happening around the videotape and Robert wanted us to leave the country to figure out approaches going forward."

During the latest hearing, prosecutors also alleged that Kelly paid Jane and her parents and threatened them not to testify at the 2008 trial. He also allegedly asked the family to leave Chicago and paid for their travel to Cancun and the Bahamas.

Following their return, Kelly reportedly isolated Jane and moved her from one hotel to another. The woman and her family eventually denied her presence in the video during the 2008 trial, leading to R Kelly’s acquittal.

Twitter reacts to Jane’s testimony against R Kelly

Social media users condemned R Kelly following his goddaughter's revealing testimony against the singer (Image via Getty Images)

Despite being considered one of the legends of the R&B industry, R Kelly found himself in the middle of many major controversies after allegations of the singer’s crimes against women and minors came to light.

Although he was initially acquitted of the charges in a 2008 trial, a 2019 documentary titled Surviving R Kelly led to a renewed backlash against the singer. Following the outrage, RCA Records dropped Kelly, and he eventually faced new criminal charges.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker was arrested on federal charges in 2019 after he was accused of abusing fans for over several decades. He was then convicted of violating the Mann Act and racketeering in a Brooklyn court.

During the latest hearing, Kelly’s goddaughter, who was infamously featured in the singer’s alleged inappropriate videos, testified against him. As excerpts of her testimony surfaced online, netizens took to Twitter to condemn the musician and his actions:

Monay💜 @Monay_love3 🤮 Wow reading the testimony from R KELLY trial and I hope y'all know Jane is the girl from the infamous tapes. I'm so glad she is speaking her truth. He has had a spell on her for years. She is now in her 30's. He was abusing her since she was 14 yrs old Wow reading the testimony from R KELLY trial and I hope y'all know Jane is the girl from the infamous tapes. I'm so glad she is speaking her truth. He has had a spell on her for years. She is now in her 30's. He was abusing her since she was 14 yrs old 😔🤮

H B I C @1988HBIC Jane the ex God daughter of R Kelly ...Aunt should be jailed as well 🤢🤮 Jane the ex God daughter of R Kelly ...Aunt should be jailed as well 🤢🤮

Bub @MistaBubonic @BBCWorld "Jane" is obviously his goddaughter. I'm glad she stepped up. R. Kelly should have been locked up decade's ago. @BBCWorld "Jane" is obviously his goddaughter. I'm glad she stepped up. R. Kelly should have been locked up decade's ago.

MEGS KNEES 🥴 @MegsKnees_24 Put R. Kelly under the prison at this point. HIS GODDAUGHTER?? Nigga.. Put R. Kelly under the prison at this point. HIS GODDAUGHTER?? Nigga..

$ @abizzllee now that r kelly is on video doing something with his goddaughter y’all changed y’all minds on listening to him? it took this???? now that r kelly is on video doing something with his goddaughter y’all changed y’all minds on listening to him? it took this????

#TalkNicePodcast JuHurd @_Beezo__ Nah they got video of R Kelly have relations wit his 14yr old goddaughter and other children..son gotta get violated and all his music removed from everywhere Nah they got video of R Kelly have relations wit his 14yr old goddaughter and other children..son gotta get violated and all his music removed from everywhere

arayla @thisisnotarayla r kelly is SICK !! nigga ur goddaughter tho ?! r kelly is SICK !! nigga ur goddaughter tho ?!

B @baffoabaffoe nah r kelly actually disgusting. ur 14 yr old goddaughter?? yea burn in hell nah r kelly actually disgusting. ur 14 yr old goddaughter?? yea burn in hell

D @DevenaeBryce R.Kelly needs to burn in HELL. His 14 year old goddaughter too?! Wow. & so many ppl in his inner circle (especially the music industry) who enabled his sick behaviour for decades! They need to burn in hell too. All of y’all are SICK R.Kelly needs to burn in HELL. His 14 year old goddaughter too?! Wow. & so many ppl in his inner circle (especially the music industry) who enabled his sick behaviour for decades! They need to burn in hell too. All of y’all are SICK

Somebody’s Auntie @Nesha_Pee Y’all are really on TikTok doing a challenge to a R.Kelly song like his Goddaughter didn’t just take the stand. Y’all are really on TikTok doing a challenge to a R.Kelly song like his Goddaughter didn’t just take the stand.

The ongoing Chicago trial against R Kelly is expected to continue for a month. While controversial videos involving Jane will be played in court, two other minor victims will also testify in the days to come.

Kelly is facing a 13-count federal indictment and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for his New York conviction.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora