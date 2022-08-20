Dan Price allegations explained as Gravity Payments CEO steps down 

Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price recently stepped down from his position and announced his resignation via an official email statement. The decision comes amid alleged misconduct, misdemeanor charges, and accusations of assaulting a woman after a dinner meeting.

In his statement, Price wrote that he resigned as the CEO of the company after serving in the position ever since he founded it 18 years ago. He also said that he felt his presence in the company became a reason for distraction for others:

“My no. 1 priority is for our employees to work for the best company in the world, but my presence has become a distraction here.”

Price also claimed that the accusations made against him were false and said he would soon fight the allegations:

“I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me. I’m not going anywhere.”

Dan Price reportedly started Gravity Payments, a credit card processing establishment, in 2004 with the help of his older brother while he was still living in a dorm at Seattle Pacific University.

Nearly a decade later, he made news after announcing that he would cut down on his $1 million salary to ensure that all employees in his company get the minimum pay package of $70,000. The program was called the “The Gravity of $70K”.

Despite being a successful entrepreneur and internet personality, Dan Price has faced multiple legal issues over the past few years.

In 2013, Price was arrested for allegedly assaulting the manager of an Irish pub in Seattle, who escorted the businessman out of the venue as he sat at a table with unknown people. The charges were later dismissed.

In October 2015, Price's former wife Kristie Colon appeared to deliver a TEDx talk at the University of Kentucky about how writing can help deal with trauma. During the speech, Colon alleged that she was punched, slapped, body-slammed, and waterboarded by an “unnamed ex.”

Price denied that the accusations were made against him while speaking to Bloomberg. His father also denied the allegations during an interview with the Idaho Statesman. The university later deleted the TEDx speech video and removed Colon from their website.

Although her actions were dubbed "defamatory," Colon continued to make similar claims against Price in her own blog post in 2016.

According to CBS News, Dan Price’s brother Lucas also sued him in 2015 on allegations of improper compensation. However, the court later ruled that the latter’s rights as a shareholder were not violated.

In April 2021, Price faced an investigation by the The Palm Springs Police Department for allegedly abusing a “drugged victim” at a Palm Springs hotel. More recently, the police department told The New York Times that the case has been referred to local prosecutors.

In February 2022, Price was charged with “misdemeanor assault, reckless driving, and misdemeanor assault with s*xual motivation” after a 26-year-old accused the businessman of allegedly attempting to kiss her.

The woman also claimed that the entrepreneur was driving in an inebriated state. Price denied all the allegations and pled not guilty in court on May 31. The third charge against Price was later dropped.

His attorney, Mark Middaugh, also told The Seattle Times that Price “respects the legal process and is confident that he will be vindicated in court.”

