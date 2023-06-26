Top 5 movie releases of July 2023

July 2023 promises to be a great month for movie lovers as there are plenty of interesting movie releases lined up. Of course, given the popularity of streaming, several movies will be released on different OTT platforms, but the most-hyped and buzzworthy movie releases will be making their way to a theatre near you next month.

The best part about the July 2023 lineup of upcoming movie releases is that there is something for everyone, as the films range from horror to comedy. Irrespective of which genre they prefer, viewers are bound to find one movie that will compel them to buy tickets to the theatre to watch it on the big screen.

Oppenheimer, Insidious, and three other movie releases of July 2023 to add to your must-watch list

1) Insidious: The Red Door (July 7, 2023)

Horror movie fans have a special place in their hearts for the Insidious franchise. Although there are many scary movies that come out year after year, it is difficult to find a truly terrifying one that can bring on the nightmares. However, the Insidious films have always been able to make use of surprising jump scares and spooky sound effects to keep the scare-meter on a high. Thus, there is a lot of expectation from this upcoming movie release.

In this movie, viewers will witness the return of the Lambert family. Set ten years after the incidents of the second movie, it will follow Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) who is dropping his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at college. However, things take a turn for the worse when demons from the past resurface to haunt them both. Fans of spooky movies, should definitely mark this movie release on their calendar.

2) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 12, 2023)

It is fascinating to think that its been 27 years since the first Mission: Impossible movie was released, given that Ethan Hunt is still going strong. Of course, much of the credit falls on Tom Cruise, the passionate lead actor who has been able to keep the magic alive by amping up the action sequences with each new movie. Thus, fans of the franchise are understandably excited about this upcoming movie release, as they want to find out what Ethan will do next.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has been divided into two parts that will be released seperately. The upcoming movie release that fans will be able to watch on the big screen is Part One, and Part Two will be released in June of next year. The story focusses on Ethan and his IMF team who have to find a dangerous new weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

3) Theater Camp (July 14, 2023)

Compared to the other movie releases on this list, Theater Camp may not have received as much buzz online, but it still deserves a spot on the July 2023 watchlist.

The movie centers around Adirond ACTS, a theatre camp, that attracts budding performers. However, when the founder falls into a coma, her son Troy is compelled to join forces with the other eccentric staff members in order to put together the best summer show possible.

Theater Camp stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, and Noah Galvin, among others. From the trailer, it looks like it is going to be an entertaining movie, complete with witty dialogues, humorous situations, and endearing characters.

4) Oppenheimer (July 21, 2023)

Leading filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known for making intriguing movies, and, therefore, it is not surprising that Oppenheimer has created a considerable amount of buzz. The upcoming movie stars the talented Cillian Murphy in the lead role, and the story focusses on the theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the first nuclear weapons.

There are not a lot of movie releases in July 2023 that are biographical in nature, which means that Oppenheimer already has an edge. After all, it is always more exciting for viewers to watch a movie that is based on true facts or stories as it is more relatable and engaging.

5) Barbie (July 21, 2023)

Out of all the movie releases slated for July 2023, this is most probably the one with the most hype. Given that Barbie is one of the most popular toys ever, it is not surprising that viewers are looking forward to seeing how this new film will showcase her character in a new light. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

The story focusses on Barbie and Ken who lead the perfect life in Barbie Land, but when they get a chance to experience real life, they come to realize that living among humans comes with its own pros and cons.

These upcoming movie releases cover a variety of genres and topics, and movie lovers are bound to find something that they want to watch in July 2023.

