"Stop leaking your own movie Nolan"- Twitter asks Oppenheimer director to not leak details of upcoming film

Oppenheimer is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 21, 2023. The film is based on the life and work of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the man credited with creating the Atomic Bomb, which effectively changed the course of history. Ahead of the upcoming film, Christopher Nolan, the man behind hits like Inception and Batman Begins, revealed some new details about it in an interview with Wired.

While taking to Wired, Christopher Nolan revealed an important detail about the upcoming film's ending by comparing it to the ending of his previous sci-fi classic Interstellar. He said:

"I mean, the end of Inception, it's exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he's moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience. It's funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer's got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings."

After this revelation, fans came forward to accuse Nolan of giving spoilers and giving too many details. Other fans also questioned how Nolan was going to pull off an Interstellar-like ending with a historical story.

Fans question how Christopher Nolan will pull off an Interstellar-like ending with Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film is set on the historical accounts of the infamous Manhattan Project, which is credited with the invention of the Atomic Bomb. As the story is real, many fans claimed that the ending is already set. Others also made some jokes about the atomic bomb ending.

Oppenheimer is set to release theatrically on July 21, 2023, the same day that Greta Gerwig's Barbie will release.

The film stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, alongside Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

