What is Love Hurts about? Everything to know about the new movie on Peacock

Love Hurts is a comedy-action movie launched by Universal Pictures on February 7, 2025. Helmed by Jonathan Eusebio in his first feature film as a director, it features Ke Huy Quan in the main role, alongside a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, and Mustafa Shakir. The movie merges aspects of previous existences, criminal connections, and tumultuous clashes while narrating the tale of an ex-hitman striving for an ordinary life.

The narrative centers on Marvin Gable, an ex-assassin who has moved into a profession as a real estate agent. His history re-emerges when his distant brother, a crime lord, dispatches agents to pursue him. The storyline unfolds through various clashes, uncovering Marvin's earlier choices and the repercussions that ensue. Love Hurts shows the protagonist's struggle to align his former identity with his current life.

When will Love Hurts be released?

Love Hurts premiered on February 7, 2025, in the US. It was distributed by Universal Pictures and opened in 3,055 theaters. The release coincided with another romantic-themed film, Heart Eyes. According to Box Offfic Mojo, during its opening weekend, the project earned $5.8 million, finishing third at the domestic box office. It ultimately grossed $17.6 million worldwide.

Principal photography for the film began on April 1, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and concluded on May 17, 2024. The film was initially titled With Love before being renamed to Love Hurts by October 2024. As reported by Variety, the production budget was $18 million.

Following its theatrical release, the film became available for Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on February 25, 2025. The official subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) release is scheduled for May 9, 2025, on Peacock.

Below is a detailed table of the expected streaming release times for May 9, 2025, across key time zones:

Region Release Time (Local Time) United States (PT) 12:00 AM PT United States (ET) 3:00 AM ET Canada (EST) 3:00 AM EST United Kingdom (BST) 8:00 AM BST Germany (CEST) 9:00 AM CEST South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM SAST India (IST) 12:30 PM IST United Arab Emirates 1:00 PM GST Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM SGT Japan (JST) 4:00 PM JST Australia (AEST) 5:00 PM AEST

Love Hurts: Cast and crew

Valentine’s Day turns deadly as Marvin’s quiet life unravels in Love Hurts. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan plays Marvin Gable, a retired hitman turned real estate agent. Ariana DeBose portrays Rose Carlisle, a lawyer and Marvin’s former lover. Daniel Wu appears as Alvin "Knuckles" Gable, Marvin’s estranged brother and the film’s main antagonist.

Additional cast members include Mustafa Shakir as Raven, Lio Tipton as Ashley, Cam Gigandet as Renny Merlo, Marshawn Lynch as King, Sean Astin as Cliff Cussick, Rhys Darby as Kippy Betts, André Eriksen as Otis, and Drew Scott as Jeff Zaks.

With a runtime of 83 minutes, Love Hurts is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and written by Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, and Luke Passmore. It is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella under 87North Productions. Cinematography is done by Bridger Nielson, and editing is led by Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir. The original score is composed by Dominic Lewis.

Love Hurts: Plot deep dive

A burning billboard signals Marvin’s past catching up with him in Love Hurts. (Image via Universal Pictues)

The narrative focuses on Marvin Gable, who left behind his violent past to start over. He now works as a real estate agent and is accompanied by his assistant Ashley. However, his previous identity is unveiled when he receives a letter from Rose, a lawyer he once saved from being targeted by his crime syndicate.

Following the letter, Marvin is confronted by assassins sent by his brother Knuckles. The story evolves into a series of encounters, betrayals, and confrontations, leading Marvin to join forces with allies and return to his old skills. Rose reveals a plan to bring down Knuckles using financial evidence, prompting Marvin to re-enter the underworld to settle scores and protect those he cares about.

In the final act, Marvin and Rose infiltrate Knuckles’ hideout, resulting in a showdown. Knuckles is ultimately captured by Russian gangsters he previously defrauded. Marvin ends the journey by acknowledging his past and expressing his love for Rose.

Critical reception and what we can expect

Ke Huy Quan as Marvin faces danger head-on in a pivotal moment from the film. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Since its release, the film has received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, only 19% of 159 critic reviews are positive, with an average score of 4.2 out of 10. Metacritic has assigned it an average score of 34 out of 100, based on 43 critic reviews.

Moreover, CinemaScore audiences has given it a "C+" grade, while PostTrak has reported a 61% overall positive score. Only 41% of surveyed viewers have said that they'd recommend the film.

In a review for RogerEbert.com published on February 6, 2025, Robert Daniels criticized the film’s lack of commitment to its romantic, action, and comedic elements. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times, in his February 6, 2025 review, mentioned that the film appeared to mix various genres without achieving coherence.

Ben Kenigsberg of The New York Times, in his February 7, 2025 review, noted the strong action sequences but found the plot lacking engagement.

Watch Love Hurts available for streaming on Peacock.

