7 action comedies to watch if you liked Love Hurts

Released only last week, Ke Huy Quan's Love Hurts has garnered plenty of attention for its humorous and intriguing premise. Quan is mostly known for his roles in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). In this movie that marks Jonathan Eusebio's directorial debut, he plays Marvin Gable, a successful realtor who used to be a professional hitman.

He wants nothing to do with his previous life, but finds himself in the midst of all the violence once again after he is reunited with Ariana DeBose's Rose, a lawyer he had helped escape the clutches of "The Company". While the angle of Love Hurts isn't necessarily one that the audience hasn't seen before, Quan's charismatic acting coupled with impressive stunts makes it a must-watch.

Like Love Hurts, there are other action comedies, mentioned on this list, that offer the perfect blend of humor and slick action scenes.

Hit Man, Back in Action and five other action-packed movies like Love Hurts that will tickle your funny bone

1) Role Play (2023)

Like Love Hurts, this movie boasts memorable characters (Image via Prime Video)

Love Hurts is entertaining because watching Quan's Marvin outwit and outfight multiple opponents never gets boring. The same is the case with the skilled lead protagonist of Role Play by Thomas Vincent.

Kaley Cuoco plays Emma who is married to David Oyelowo's Dave. He doesn't know that Emma is secretly an assassin. When they go out for a romantic dinner, they meet a stranger who knows about Emma's other life. Even though Emma manages to salvage the situation, her cover is blown and eventually Dave finds out about what she really does for work.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will be happy to see Cuoco in a different light. She skillfully channels the right amount of intensity to match her character's shrewd and resourceful personality. Like Love Hurts, Role Play enthralls viewers with well-timed jokes and perfectly choreographed fight scenes.

Where to watch: Role Play can be streamed on Prime Video.

2) The Wrath of Becky (2023)

Fans of Love Hurts wouldn't want to miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Lulu Wilson Instagram)

In Love Hurts, Marvin doesn't go looking for trouble but it still seems to find him. The central character of The Wrath of Becky by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote also wants nothing more than to live a normal life but when she is pushed too far, she is forced to retaliate. A sequel to Becky (2020), it stars Lulu Wilson in the lead who reprises the role of Becky.

Three years after the events of the first movie wherein she survives a violent incident that led to the death of her father, Becky and her dog Diego end up with a matronly woman named Elena (Denise Burse) who treats her like family. When troublemakers break into their house, kill Elena and kidnap her dog, Becky swears to get revenge.

Compared to Love Hurts, The Wrath of Becky's humor is darker and much more subtle but still manages to make the viewers smile. Like in Becky, the talented Wilson never falters when it comes to portraying Becky's unrelenting attitude which endears her to the audience.

Where to watch: The Wrath of Becky is available on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Hit Man (2023)

Like Love Hurts, this Glen Powell movie is hilarious and engaging (Image via Netflix)

Like Marvin in Love Hurts, the protagonist of Hit Man is also a hitman, or at least poses as one. Glen Powell stars in the lead of this action comedy directed by Richard Linklater. Based on a true story, the movie follows the exciting life of Gary Johnson (Powell), a professor of psychology and philosophy who assists local law enforcement during sting operations.

Eventually, he takes on the role of a fake hitman to unravel contract killing schemes. However, when he falls for a charismatic client, things start to get out of hand. Like Love Hurts, Hit Man thrives on compelling performances by the lead cast who have excellent chemistry.

Powell, in particular, dominates the audience's attention throughout the runtime and for good reason. This role enabled him to push the envelope and showcase his versatility. The way he switches his mannerisms and demeanor with every costume change is nothing short of commendable.

Where to watch: Hit Man is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

4) The Union (2024)

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry have great chemistry in this action comedy (Image via Netflix)

Marvin is forced to return to his old ways in Love Hurts after Rose walks back into his life. Similarly, Mark Wahlberg's character in The Union gets mixed up in the dangerous world of international espionage after he reunites with his high school sweetheart.

Wahlberg plays Mike McKenna, a construction worker who meets Halle Berry's Roxanne Hall quite by coincidence. He hadn't met Roxanne since high school and they start to reminisce. But by the end of the night, it becomes obvious that she has an ulterior motive. She reveals that she is a secret agent and needs his help in a high-stakes mission to retrieve crucial government intelligence.

The Union by Julian Farino delivers striking cinematography, witty dialogue and endearing characters. Like Love Hurts, it has several well-executed action sequences that will keep even the most ardent action movie fans entertained.

Where to watch: The Union can be viewed on Netflix.

5) Brothers (2024)

This action comedy, like Love Hurts, thrives on compelling performances by its lead cast (Image via Prime Video)

The sibling dynamic between Quan's Marvin and Wu's Alvin plays a big part in Love Hurts. Brothers by Max Barbakow also puts the limelight on the strained relationship between two criminal brothers, one of whom wants out.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage stars as Jady, the brother of Josh Brolin's Moke. They are both criminals but when Jady gets arrested, Moke decides to start over. After Jady is released, he plans a dangerous heist and convinces Moke to join even though the latter is hesitant. Unsurprisingly, their plans hit many roadbumps which tests their relationship.

Like Love Hurts, Brothers is a fun movie that has just the right mix of high-octane scenes and humorous moments. Dinklage and Brolin have great chemistry and they tend to bring out the best in each other in their scenes together. This movie is perfect for movie lovers who want to watch a good heist movie that is distinctively different from other titles in the genre.

Where to watch: Brothers is available for streaming on Prime Video.

6) The Killer's Game (2024)

This movie is a must-watch for Bautista fans (Image via Official Movie Website)

Like Lover Hurts' Marvin, the central character of The Killer's Game knows a thing or two about fending off multiple attackers and does it really well. Dave Bautista, who Marvel fans have come to know as Drax the Destroyer, plays the lead role in this action comedy by J. J. Perry.

Based on Jay Bonansinga's novel, the movie is centered around Bautista's Joe Flood, a veteran hitman who falls for Sofia Boutella's character, Maize Arnaud. However, when he is diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, he decides to take out a hit on himself to ensure she gets the life insurance. But things become chaotic when assassins start targeting Maize.

The best part about The Killer's Game is the fast-paced narrative. There is always something exciting happening on screen, just like in Love Hurts. The story is simple but the compelling characters and well-written dialogue ensure that the audience is invested from start to finish.

Where to watch: The Killer's Game can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Back in Action (2025)

This action comedy, like Love Hurts, features fun characters and witty dialogue (Image via Netflix)

Similar to Marvin in Love Hurts, the central characters in Back in Action by Seth Gordon left their old lives behind to start anew but eventually their past catches up with them, much to the confusion of their children.

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz play Matt and Emily, both former CIA operatives who are focused on raising their two children. But they have to put everything on hold when they receive an urgent assignment. Not only do they have to come clean to their shocked children but they also have to keep them safe from perpetrators who don't want their mission to succeed.

Like Love Hurts, Back in Action packs plenty of adrenaline-pumping fight scenes that will stay with the viewer. In addition to the action, the narrative also boasts endearing, amusing characters and a healthy dose of witty humor that fans of the genre will surely appreciate.

Where to watch: Back in Action is available for streaming on Netflix.

These well-made action comedies, like Love Hurts, are entertaining to watch because they feature exciting narratives that are brought alive by fun characters who will leave a mark on viewers.

