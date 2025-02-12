Thunderbolts* trailer breakdown: 5 key takeaways from the preview shown during Superbowl 2025

Thunderbolts* is one of the most awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, set to release in May 2025. The new trailer, released during the Superbowl, revealed some exciting details. After struggling with movies like Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, the franchise made a successful comeback last year with Deadpool & Wolverine.

This year, the studio seems intent on impressing fans and regaining the reputation it has had for years. The new Thunderbolts* trailer is proof of this. So, let's take a look at 5 of the major takeaways from it.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine gives a reality check

The opening scene of the trailer sees New York City engulfed in shadows and people disappearing out of the blue leaving behind just their shadows. This scene is intercut with Valentina delivering a statement at a Congressional hearing. She says:

Let's talk facts. The Avengers are not coming. Who will keep the American people safe?

One of the audience members at this hearing is Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. Then, he embarks on a mission to apprehend Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), her adoptive father Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ava Starr, also known as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine might be the new Nick Fury of Marvel

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Years ago, Nick Fury assembled the Avengers, a team of extraordinary individuals with superpowers, united to protect the world. Despite their internal conflicts and ideological differences with Fury, they always came together when the world needed them most.

But now, with many of the original Avengers either dead, retired, or scattered, the world is left without its strongest defenders. Enter Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

As seen in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer, Valentina is stepping into a role akin to Fury’s. However, instead of assembling heroes, she’s recruiting a team of misfits, assassins, and former villains for a dangerous mission.

The Thunderbolts have dark pasts and no superpowers

In the Thunderbolts* trailer, Yelena highlights two things the team members share. First, none of them have superpowers, relying on things like tech armor, godly powers, or enhanced strength. The closest they have are Bucky's metal arm and Ava's intangibility. There’s also a lack of team coordination, which Valentina acknowledges.

Second, all of them share dark pasts. Each has a troubled history, but Bucky encourages them to change their future instead of living with their past forever.

Alexei also has an emotional moment with Yelena in which he tells her that he does not see her mistakes when he looks at her and that is why they need each other.

Thunderbolts might not be the group name they finally end up with

Alexei is the most stoked with the prospect of being a part of a team and being featured on a Wheaties cereal box that comes with toy figurines of the team members. However, when he suggests that the team call themselves "Thunderbolts", the response is not all that enthusiastic.

Bucky even goes as far as groaning and stating that they cannot use that name for the team. The asterisk in the movie's title seems to suggest that the team's name might change later.

The villain of Thunderbolts* has been finally revealed

A still from Thunderbolts (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

In the first trailer, Lewis Pullman is introduced as a character named Bob who is unfazed as he casually survives a barrage of gunfire. This new trailer confirms that Bob is actually Robert Reynolds, also known as the Sentry.

The Sentry is known to have a darker personality called The Void which he often struggles with. The Void is just as powerful as the Sentry but deadlier. Considering he crashes a helicopter with a single shove, rips off Bucky's arm, and sends him flying out of the window, the Thunderbolts will have a hard time-saving New York City from his wrath.

Thunderbolts* will be in theaters from May 2, 2025.

