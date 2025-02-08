Love Hurts (2025): Full list of cast and characters in the movie

Jonathan Eusebio directed Love Hurts is an action comedy movie that opened in theaters in the US on Friday, February 7, 2025. The debutant director's new feature film brings actor Ke Huy Quan to the big screen two years after he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Quan leads the latest action romp that follows a former hitman, Marvin Gable, who leaves a life of crime to become a successful realtor. However, when he discovers that his brother is hunting him, he has no choice but to rely on his old skill sets to confront his deadly past.

Love Hurts promises action, comedy, and romance, with Quan at the helm as Marvin Gable. Joining him are Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, and more.

Trending

Cast and characters in Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan as Marvin Gable

Ke Huy Quan plays Marvin (Image via Universal Pictures)

Ke Huy Quan returns on the big screen for the first time after his Oscar win as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts. He plays a hitman-turned-realtor based in Wisconsin. When he receives a cryptic message on Valentine's Day, he must resort to his former ways.

Quan's other works include movies like Breathing Fire, Red Private, Second Time Around, and Finding O'hana. He has also played recurring roles in TV shows like Nothing Is Easy, Head of the Class, American Born Chinese, and Disney's Loki.

Ariana DeBose as Rose Carlisle

Ariana DeBose plays Rose (Image via Universal Pictures)

Adding another Oscar winner to the roster, Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Love Hurts as Rose Carlisle. Betrayed and left for dead by her ex-husband, Marvin, she schemes and sends Marvin and others Valentine's Day cards, starting a snowballing sequence of events.

Aside from her Oscar-winning performance in West Side Story, audiences can also see her in musicals like Company and Hamilton. She also appeared in recent films like Argylle, House of Spoils, and Kraven the Hunter.

Daniel Wu as Knuckles Gable

Daniel Wu plays Knuckles (Image via Universal Pictures)

Quan's American Born Chinese co-star, Daniel Wu, joins him in the cast of Love Hurts as his older brother, Knuckles. As a gang leader who has fully embraced a life of crime, Knuckles rejects Marvin's decision to leave the criminal world and hunts him.

Wu has starred in multiple action, mystery, and thriller movies, including Tomb Raider, Chinese Zodiac, Caught in Time, Decoded, and Reminiscence. He has also starred as Sunny in the martial arts epic series Into the Badlands.

Sean Astin as Cliff Cussik

Sean Astin plays Cliff (Image via Universal Pictures)

Stranger Things star Sean Astin plays Cliff Cussick, Marvin's real estate mentor and boss. A positive influence in Marvin's life, he is an aspirational figure who inspires Marvin to change his life and take up the profession of a realtor.

Outside of Love Hurts, Astin can be seen in The Goonies, where he previously worked with Quan. He also plays Sam in The Lord of the Rings movies and was in The Good Nick, Hero Mode, iMordecai, The Shory, and The Man in the White Van.

Marshawn "Beastmode" Lynch as King

Marshawn Lynch plays King (Image via Universal Pictures)

Lopez vs. Lopez's Marshawn "Beastmode" Lynch joins the Love Hurts' cast as King, one of Knuckles' enforcers. In the movie, he's one of the people Knuckles sends after his younger brother, Marvin.

A former football player and a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, he won the Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. Lynch has appeared in several film and TV projects since he ventured into acting. He was in movies like Westworld, 80 for Brady, Murderville, and Bottoms.

Mustafa Shakir as The Raven

Mustafa Shakir plays The Raven (Image via Universal Pictures)

Brawl in Cell Block 99 star Mustafa Shakir plays The Raven in Love Hurts. An assassin with a penchant for poetry, particularly Edgar Allan Poe, he is one of the people sent to kill Marvin.

Audiences might have seen Shakir in movies like Ghosted, Assassin, Emancipation, Luke Cage, and The Frontier. He also played Big Mike in The Deuce and was Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop.

Other cast in the movie

Expand Tweet

Below is the list of additional cast members and their characters in Love Hurts.

Lio Tipton as Ashley, Marvin's real estate assistant

as Ashley, Marvin's real estate assistant Cam Gigandet as Renny Merlo, a lieutenant in the Gable crime family

as Renny Merlo, a lieutenant in the Gable crime family André Erickson as Otis, a thug working with Knuckles

as Otis, a thug working with Knuckles Rhys Darby as Kippy Betts, an accountant who becomes entangled with Knuckles' criminal operation

as Kippy Betts, an accountant who becomes entangled with Knuckles' criminal operation Drew Scott as Jeff Zack's, Marvin's primary real estate rival

as Jeff Zack's, Marvin's primary real estate rival Stephanie Sy as Sherry Reeber

as Sherry Reeber Adam Hurtig as Chet Reeber

as Chet Reeber Liam Stewart-Kanigan as Toby

as Toby Yoko Hamamura as Eddie

as Eddie Rawleigh Clements-Willis as a Burly Biker

as a Burly Biker David McInnis as another Burly Biker

as another Burly Biker Phong Giag as the Bodega Cashier

as the Bodega Cashier Diana Botelho-Urbanski as the Bartender/Andi

as the Bartender/Andi Polina Gulijeva as Yerik, aka a Russian Gangster

Catch Love Hurts in movie theaters nationwide starting Friday, February 7, 2025. It's not yet available to watch online or on streaming platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback