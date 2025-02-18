The Great North season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Great North season 5 had a mid-season premiere on December 16, 2024, before going on a hiatus for one and a half months. The popular animated show by Fox returned with the second episode on Sunday, February 16, 2025. New episodes will subsequently be released every Sunday on the Fox network.

Set in Alaska, the show follows the adventures of the Tobin family, headed by single father Beef, voiced by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. The other members of his family include his four children, Judy, Wolf, Ham, and Moon, and Wolf's wife, Honeybee. A divorced fisherman, Beef tries his best to keep his family together, even when his love comes across as smothering for others at times.

Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, the show first premiered on January 3, 2021. It was renewed for a second season even before the pilot was aired. The second season premiered in September 2021, and the third and fourth followed suit in September 2022 and January 2024, respectively.

Release schedule of The Great North season 5

The Great North season 5 aired its first episode in December 2024. The latest season, having a mid-season premiere and taking an extended break right after the first episode, may cause concern among fans about the availability of new content. The following table shares a detailed overview of the list of episodes of season 5 whose details have been released so far.

Episode Number Title Release Date 1 The Lies Aquatic Adventure Sunday, December 22, 2024 2 The Prince of Hides Adventure

Sunday, February 16, 2025 3 Bots on the Side Adventure Sunday, February 23, 2025 4 Silence of the Dams Adventure Sunday, March 2, 2025

5 Bust A Moon Adventure Sunday, March 9, 2025

6 Can't Hardly Debate Adventure Sunday, March 16, 2025 7 Episode 7 Sunday, March 23, 2025

8 Ghouls Rush In Adventure Sunday, March 30, 2025

9 Dial M Moon-der Adventure April 6, 2025

10 Episode 10 TBA



Where to watch The Great North season 5

The new episodes of The Great North season 5 are scheduled to be released every Sunday on Fox at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed the following day on Hulu and Fox Nation. The latter is available as an add-on subscription plan on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

Viewers can opt for Hulu subscription plans starting from $9.99 per month. The basic plan is supported by ads and provides subscribers access to Hulu's streaming library. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade the plans to $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides a special ad-supported service for students at $1.99 per month.

Cast list for The Great North season 5

The Great North season 5 brings back the fan-favorite cast, led by Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation). He voices Beef Tenderloin Tobin, the extremely supportive father of Judy Tobin, an artistically inclined teenager voiced by Obvious Child star Jenny Slate.

Beef also has three sons: Wolf, voiced by Will Forte (Saturday Night Live); Ham, voiced by Paul Rust (Netflix's Love); and Moon, voiced by Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman).

The show also stars notable names as recurring cast members, some of which are explored in the following list.

Tim Bagley as Dwayne Gibbons

Sarah Baker as Police Chief Edna

Wyatt Cenac as Ted Folly IV

Andy Daly as Cheesecake

Gabe Delahaye as Old Jody Jr

Rob Delaney as Brian Tobin

Brooke Dillman as Zoya

John Early as Henry Tuntley

Patti Harrison as Debbie Van

David Herman as Gill Beavers

The cast also includes Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Judy’s boss Alyson and Alanis Morissette as herself, Judy’s imaginary friend who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

The Great North season 5 returns with episode 3 on February 23 at 9 pm ET on Fox.

