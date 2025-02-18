The Great North season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

  • home icon
By Sudipta Sinha
Modified Feb 18, 2025 20:14 GMT
The Great North season 5 (image via YouTube/@AniDom)
The Great North season 5 had a mid-season premiere on December 16, 2024, before going on a hiatus for one and a half months. The popular animated show by Fox returned with the second episode on Sunday, February 16, 2025. New episodes will subsequently be released every Sunday on the Fox network.

Set in Alaska, the show follows the adventures of the Tobin family, headed by single father Beef, voiced by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman. The other members of his family include his four children, Judy, Wolf, Ham, and Moon, and Wolf's wife, Honeybee. A divorced fisherman, Beef tries his best to keep his family together, even when his love comes across as smothering for others at times.

Created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, the show first premiered on January 3, 2021. It was renewed for a second season even before the pilot was aired. The second season premiered in September 2021, and the third and fourth followed suit in September 2022 and January 2024, respectively.

Release schedule of The Great North season 5

youtube-cover
The Great North season 5 aired its first episode in December 2024. The latest season, having a mid-season premiere and taking an extended break right after the first episode, may cause concern among fans about the availability of new content. The following table shares a detailed overview of the list of episodes of season 5 whose details have been released so far.

Episode NumberTitleRelease Date
1The Lies Aquatic AdventureSunday, December 22, 2024
2The Prince of Hides Adventure
Sunday, February 16, 2025
3Bots on the Side AdventureSunday, February 23, 2025
4Silence of the Dams AdventureSunday, March 2, 2025
5Bust A Moon AdventureSunday, March 9, 2025
6Can't Hardly Debate AdventureSunday, March 16, 2025
7Episode 7Sunday, March 23, 2025
8Ghouls Rush In AdventureSunday, March 30, 2025
9Dial M Moon-der AdventureApril 6, 2025
10Episode 10TBA
Where to watch The Great North season 5

The new episodes of The Great North season 5 are scheduled to be released every Sunday on Fox at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed the following day on Hulu and Fox Nation. The latter is available as an add-on subscription plan on streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

Viewers can opt for Hulu subscription plans starting from $9.99 per month. The basic plan is supported by ads and provides subscribers access to Hulu's streaming library. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade the plans to $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides a special ad-supported service for students at $1.99 per month.

Cast list for The Great North season 5

The Great North season 5 brings back the fan-favorite cast, led by Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation). He voices Beef Tenderloin Tobin, the extremely supportive father of Judy Tobin, an artistically inclined teenager voiced by Obvious Child star Jenny Slate.

Beef also has three sons: Wolf, voiced by Will Forte (Saturday Night Live); Ham, voiced by Paul Rust (Netflix's Love); and Moon, voiced by Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman).

The show also stars notable names as recurring cast members, some of which are explored in the following list.

  • Tim Bagley as Dwayne Gibbons
  • Sarah Baker as Police Chief Edna
  • Wyatt Cenac as Ted Folly IV
  • Andy Daly as Cheesecake
  • Gabe Delahaye as Old Jody Jr
  • Rob Delaney as Brian Tobin
  • Brooke Dillman as Zoya
  • John Early as Henry Tuntley
  • Patti Harrison as Debbie Van
  • David Herman as Gill Beavers

The cast also includes Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Judy’s boss Alyson and Alanis Morissette as herself, Judy’s imaginary friend who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

The Great North season 5 returns with episode 3 on February 23 at 9 pm ET on Fox.

