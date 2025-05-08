5 movies and shows produced by Tina Fey to watch if you liked The Four Seasons

Tina Fey is an American actress, writer, comedian, and producer. She began her career by joining the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and served as its head writer. Fey also gained success by playing the role of Liz Lemon in the sitcom, 30 Rock, which she created.

The actress and writer has won several awards like the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Fey has also created other shows and movies like The Four Seasons, Mr. Mayor, Cabot College, and Sisters.

The actress has starred in movies like Mean Girls (for which she wrote the screenplay), Admission, Baby Mama, and more. She has also written a memoir called Bossypants.

30 Rock, Sisters, and other movies and shows produced by Tina Fey

1) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Co-created and co-produced by Tina Fey, this popular sitcom received 20 Emmy nominations. The series stars Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, and others. The show is about a young woman, Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper), who has gone through harrowing troubles in her past because she belonged to a cult.

However, once rescued, she relocates to New York City and decides to rebuild her life. Schmidt also forms quirky friendships with her landlady, roommate, and employer. Fey even appears in a few episodes of the show.

2) Girls5eva

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Executively co-produced by Tina Fey, this musical comedy was created by Meredith Scardino. The show features Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and others. The show focuses on four women who used to be a part of the girl band, Girls5eva.

However, the band was only briefly popular during the early aughts, and the women now live unfulfilled lives. But when an exciting opportunity comes up as their old song is sampled by a rapper, the women unite again to find purpose. The show has three seasons and blends humor with themes of revival and comebacks.

3) Sisters

Still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Directed by Jason Moore, this comedy movie features Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and others. The movie is co-produced by Little Stranger Productions, a company founded by Fey. The film is about two adult sisters, Kate (Fey) and Maura (Poehler). While Kate is impulsive and reckless, Maura is kind-hearted and caring. The polar opposite sisters reunite when their parents call them to their childhood home.

The duo is tasked with cleaning their bedroom before the house is sold. As old memories conjure up, Kate convinces Maura to hold a final house party. However, things quickly go out of control. The movie received mixed reviews but was a financial success. Critics praised the performances and chemistry of Fey and Poehler.

4) 30 Rock

Still from the show (Image via YouTube/30 Rock Official)

30 Rock is a satirical sitcom created and co-produced by Fey. The show is based on Fey’s real-life experiences as the head writer for Saturday Night Live. It features Tracy Morgan, Scott Adsit, Keith Powell, and others.

Known for its quirky, surreal humor, the show won several awards and proved Fey’s genius at writing comedy. The show is about Liz Lemon (Fey), who has to deal with an arrogant boss and high-handed celebrities as she writes and runs a sketch comedy show.

5) Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, this biographical war comedy and drama movie is co-produced by Tina Fey. The film is based on a memoir by Kim Barker. Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Billy Bob Thornton, and others feature in the film. While the movie received mixed reviews, it was noted for its performances.

The movie focuses on Kim Baker (Fey), who is a television journalist bored with her dull assignments. She therefore decides to travel to Afghanistan as a war correspondent and begins to uncover crucial information. The movie balances the fine line between comedy and emotions in a war movie.

Tina Fey’s latest production, The Four Seasons, is available on Netflix.

