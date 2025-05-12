How long is Nonnas movie? Runtime and other details of the film explored

Stephen Chbosky's latest biographical comedy drama film, Nonnas, was released on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The screenplay by Liz Maccie tells the inspiring true story of Joe Scaravella, the owner of the popular Italian restaurant, Enoteca Maria, in Staten Island. The Netflix original film has a runtime of 114 minutes. It features Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and Linda Cardellini in prominent roles.

The movie focuses on Joe, as he continues to pursue his dream, hiring real Italian grandmothers instead of professional chefs, he comes face-to-face with the challenges of establishing a new restaurant. However, despite the difficulties, he remained firm and actualized his vision.

Nonnas on Netflix has almost two hours of runtime

As mentioned above, the latest Netflix venture is 114 minutes long. However, the actual film ends at around 103 minutes, which is then followed by an 11-minute-long credits roll. The credits also include the real-life footage of people and the restaurant on which the film is based.

The footage begins with a wide shot of the Enoteca Maria restaurant with the owner, Joe, and the chefs being applauded by their customers. The text on the screen informs that the restaurant has been running successfully for over 15 years, and the nonnas still work there as chefs, serving their customers a part of their culinary art and culture through food.

Some footages are dedicated to Joe, who left his full-time job by the end of the film to focus entirely on the restaurant. He is sporting a rockstar look with long hair, a necklace, and glasses. His friend, Bruno, played by Joe Manganiello in the film, still visits the place regularly, as per the afterword.

Bruno had sold his father's car without Joe's knowledge to finance the construction of Enoteca Maria. He and his wife, Stella, played by Drea de Matteo, have been the pillars of Joe's life after the passing of his mother. They stayed with him through every up and down, but also gave him practical advice from time to time.

What is Nonnas about?

The film is a charming and heartwarming tale of Joe Scaravella, an NYC restaurant owner who wanted to make people without family feel like they have one through food. His idea was to give people a taste of their home, their childhood, and their culture by hiring real Italian grandmothers as chefs in his restaurant.

These grandmothers carried the culinary skills and knowledge of generations of women, which they applied in their cooking. They also refused to let themselves be unwanted and disposable by fighting to redefine themselves in the later phase of their lives.

Despite Joe's noble intentions and the chefs' determination, they had to face all kinds of issues. Joe fought to get the permit to open the restaurant, put all his money on the line to actualize his dream, yet after the grand opening, no one showed up for weeks.

However, as fortune favors the brave, Enoteca Maria soon got a new life, a steady flow of customers, and a great reputation in the culinary world of New York. The film is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

Here is the official synopsis:

"After losing his beloved mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with actual nonnas — grandmothers — as the chefs."

