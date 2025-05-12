"Such a cute movie" - Stephen Chbosky's Nonnas is saving its place as a fan-favorite with its 'heartwarming' storyline

Nonnas is a Netflix comedy-drama film released on May 9, 2025. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, it follows a New York resident named Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) who owns the Staten Island restaurant, Enoteca Maria. This restaurant's unique feature is that it employs Italian grandmothers as chefs.

Since its release, Nonnas has earned praise for its touching story and great performances by veteran actresses like Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, and Brenda Vaccaro. Fans have also expressed their love for the movie on the internet. For instance, one fan wrote:

"Nonnas on netflix is actually such a cute movie"

Fans continued to praise the movie online:

"#Nonnas on Netflix is a charming and heartwarming movie!" - another fan mused.

"It was a wonderful movie. Heartfelt completely believable." - another fan wrote.

"I loved it." - another fan added.

Fans shared glowing reviews of the comedy-drama film.

"Everyone should watch Nonnas on Netflix, incredible" - another fan raved.

"Nonnas on Netflix was wonderful!" - another fan added.

"Nonnas on Netflix was so cute and a clean watch" - another fan wrote.

Inspired by a true story, the movie has an 81% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating is 75%.

Stephen Chbosky revealed Nonnas was a personal project for him

Stephen Chbosky at the Nonnas world premiere (Image via Getty)

Stephen Chbosky is best known for writing the coming-of-age novel, The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He also wrote and directed the 2012 film adaptation of the novel. Chbosky’s directing credits also include the musical drama Dear Evan Hansen and the acclaimed family film Wonder.

Chobsky has directed Nonnas from a script his wife, Liz Maccie, wrote. Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, the director said:

"This movie is a love letter to my wife [Liz Maccie], who wrote the film. Knowing my wife, knowing her family, knowing her Italian background, her childhood in New Jersey — I knew it was going to be a very special movie."

In the same interview, actress Lorraine Bracco said she found it heartwarming that Vince Vaughn and Joe Manganiello were excited about working with four veteran actresses, including herself.

Brenda Vaccaro on why she decided to star in Nonnas

Brenda Vaccaro at the Nonnas world premiere (Image via Getty)

Brenda Vaccaro is widely known for her roles in movies like Where It's At and Midnight Cowboy. She has earned one Academy Award nomination and won one of the three Golden Globes for which she was nominated. She also has three Tony Award nominations.

Vaccaro, whose father once owned an Italian restaurant in Dallas, plays Antonella in Nonnas. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the Once is Not Enough actress opened up about why she decided to work in the movie.

"I read it and I loved it. I just thought, who is this writer? And I gave it to my friend Patricia, who is very well read, and she started to cry. I said, 'Give me a break. Are you serious?' She said, 'It's really moving.' And you know what? It was moving," she said.

Vaccaro further said that she was impressed with the character of Antonella. She believed that Antonella was well-written and had a lot of experience.

Nonnas is available to stream on Netflix.

