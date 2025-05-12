Nonnas (2025): Full list of cast explored

Nonnas is an American comedy-drama film written by Liz Maccie and directed by Stephen Chbosky. It is based on the real-life experiences of Joe Scaravella, an Italian-American who founded the distinctive eatery Enoteca Maria in Staten Island following the deaths of his mother and grandmother. The movie premiered on May 9, 2025, on Netflix.

The film centers on Vince Vaughn's character, Joe Scaravella, a heartbroken bachelor who opens a restaurant celebrating his family's culinary heritage using the proceeds from his mother's life insurance. As Joe finds comfort and a sense of community in the food cooked by the grandmothers, or nonnas, the movie explores themes of loss, nostalgia, and the therapeutic value of food.

The movie has a runtime of 114 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Nonnas has been certified 79% ‘fresh’ by critics.

Exploring the cast of Nonnas

Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella

Vince Vaughn attends Netflix's "Nonnas" World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty)

Joe Scaravella, played by Vince Vaughn, is a distraught bachelor who wants to pay tribute to his mother and grandmother by establishing a distinctive restaurant in Staten Island after they pass away.

Joe uses his inheritance to open Enoteca Maria, a restaurant with Italian grandmothers working in the kitchen, each contributing their particular local culinary customs. This sincere effort turns into a therapeutic, community-building, and cultural heritage celebration journey.

Vaughn is an American actor known for his roles in Wedding Crashers (2005), Freaky (2020), and the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey (2024).

Linda Cardellini as Olivia

Linda Cardellini attends the premiere of Netflix's "No Good Deed" (Image via Getty)

Linda Cardellini portrays Olivia, who is currently a first-year law student living in Staten Island and was Joe Scaravella's high school prom date. She plays a key part in hiring Antonella, one of the grandmothers who becomes a cook at Enoteca Maria, and helps Joe with the legal issues of opening the restaurant.

Cardellini popularly played Velma in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film. Her other works include Brokeback Mountain (2005), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and The Curse of La Llorona (2019).

Lorraine Bracco as Roberta

Lorraine Bracco attends Netflix's "Nonnas" World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty)

Lorraine Bracco portrays Roberta, a strong and vocal Sicilian grandmother who works as a chef at Enoteca Maria, the eatery that Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) built. Bringing her fiery personality and traditional Sicilian recipes to the kitchen, Roberta was a close confidante of Joe's late mother.

The film's depiction of cultural diversity within Italian food gains depth and authenticity from her strong ideas and sense of regional pride, which frequently result in amusing arguments with other nonnas, especially those from diverse Italian backgrounds.

A series regular on The Sopranos (1999 to 2007), Bracco is also known for her roles in films such as Goodfellas (1990), Medicine Man (1992), and The Basketball Diaries (1995).

Brenda Vaccaro as Antonella

Brenda Vaccaro attends Netflix's "Nonnas" World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty)

Brenda Vaccaro plays Antonella, a lively Bolognese widow who joins Joe Scaravella's restaurant Enoteca Maria as the second grandmother. A close neighbor to Olivia and a frequent visitor to the Italian market on Staten Island, Antonella is as fiercely proud of her Bolognese heritage as she is devoted to her loved ones. The widowed Antonella discovers she has a lot more life left when she takes a job as the second chef at Enoteca Maria.

Vaccaro is best known for her work in Midnight Cowboy (1969), Capricorn One (1977), and Supergirl (1984).

Talia Shire as Teresa

Talia Shire attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Teresa, played by Talia Shire, is a reserved former nun who works at Enoteca Maria, Joe Scaravella's restaurant. Teresa is a calming presence in the busy dynamics of the kitchen because she offers a quiet firmness and expertise that balances the more flamboyant personalities of her other grandmothers.

Shire is an American actress, who famously played the role of Connie Corleone in The Godfather trilogy (1972, 1974, 1990) as well as Adrian in the Rocky franchise.

Susan Sarandon as Gia

Susan Sarandon attends Netflix's "Nonnas" World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty)

Susan Sarandon appears as Gia, a glitzy pastry chef and longtime friend of Joe Scaravella's deceased mother. Joe launches Enoteca Maria on Staten Island to celebrate his family's culinary heritage, and Gia adds style and flair.

Gia's fashionable demeanor and baking prowess lend a certain charm to the group while the nonnas manage the difficulties of managing the kitchen.

Sarandon is known for films such as Thelma and Louis (1991), Dead Man Walking (1995), Stepmom (1998), and The Client (1994).

Supporting cast of Nonnas

The film features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Joe Manganiello as Bruno

Drea de Matteo as Stella

Campbell Scott as Edward

Michael Rispoli as Al

