“I stole a bottle of Tom’s hot sauce”: Hayley Atwell spills behind-the-scenes secret about Tom Cruise’s hot sauce obsession

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell star together in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, where a surprising hot sauce confession has added spice to the film's promotional buzz. The film brought together a high-profile cast, intense stunts, and complex narrative elements. But beyond the high-stakes sequences, a small but humorous off-screen detail captured attention in the lead-up to the film’s release.

In a May 2025 interview with IMDb, Atwell revealed,

“I stole a bottle of Tom’s hot sauce,”

when recounting the various mementos she kept from filming. She admitted that she had taken several items, including an ashtray, a watch, and Cruise’s personal hot sauce, which had been specially made for him during production.

Atwell joked that playing Grace, a thief, may have influenced her tendency to pocket a few items from the set. The story has since gone viral, adding a lighthearted, personal dimension to the film’s promotional buzz and giving fans a glimpse into Cruise’s more unconventional habits.

Tom Cruise’s hot sauce obsession explained

Tom Cruise arrives at the US Premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In her interview with IMDb, Hayley Atwell revealed that Tom Cruise had a restaurant custom-make a hot sauce during the shoot because the available spices weren’t strong enough for him. Describing the moment in detail, Atwell said:

"Last night over dinner I stole a bottle of Tom's hot sauce. The restaurant had built, they had made a hot sauce for him, because the spices that they had were not strong enough. So they made this concoction that kind of blew his head off, which was delicious. And a beautiful bottle with a pipette. So I just pocket that at the end of the meal. I kind of have taken it [her role as Grace] a little bit too literally."

The custom hot sauce was intense and uniquely presented, suggesting it was more than just a typical condiment. Atwell admitted to pocketing the bottle at the end of the meal, joking that she had taken her role as Grace, a thief, a little too seriously.

The sauce was described as extremely spicy and dense with capsaicin, and may have included ingredients like black truffle, though no exact recipe has been confirmed. The sauce is not an occasional indulgence but something Cruise regularly kept with him during breaks and meals on set.

Tom Cruise has not made public comments about the hot sauce story, but colleagues confirmed that he enjoys bold flavors and shares his custom condiments with cast and crew. This personal detail added another layer to his on-set personality and routine.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Tom Cruise’s role, and what to expect

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning premiered worldwide in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, and is set to be released in theaters in the United States on May 23, 2025. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written alongside Erik Jendresen, the movie is the eighth and concluding part of the Mission: Impossible series.

Since 1996, Tom Cruise has been at the forefront of the series and still executes his own stunts, featuring an aerial wingwalking scene in this chapter. The movie features Tom Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt, with Hayley Atwell portraying Grace, a former criminal who becomes an IMF agent.

The returning cast features Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff. The new cast features Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, and Shea Whigham portraying Jasper Briggs, who is unveiled as the son of Jim Phelps.

The narrative tracks Hunt and his crew as they hurry to prevent Gabriel, an operative collaborating with a rebellious artificial intelligence called the Entity. The storyline transports them to various global sites like the Bering Sea and South Africa, featuring underwater operations, nuclear dangers, and treachery within the U.S. government.

In spite of the film's title, Tom Cruise has shown a desire to extend the franchise beyond this chapter, indicating he hopes to perform well into his older years.

