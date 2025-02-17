Paddington in Peru: A complete list of characters and their voice cast

Paddington in Peru is the third installment in the Paddington series, released on February 14, 2025 in the U.S.. Dougal Wilson makes his directorial debut with this film, which continues the story of the bear who loves marmalade.

The story is largely about Paddington getting an important letter from the Home for Retired Bears telling him about his beloved Aunt Lucy, who has gone missing. Paddington, the Brown family, and Fred go to Peru to look for her. They go deep into the Amazon rainforest on their journey and meet new people, facing fun challenges.

Olivia Colman plays the Reverend Mother in the movie, and Antonio Banderas plays Hunter Cabot.

As Paddington travels through Peru, he learns surprising things about his past. For instance, he learns that El Dorado is where he was born. In the end, however, he decides that London with the Browns is where he really belongs.

Voice cast of main characters in Paddington in Peru

1) Ben Whishaw as Paddington Brown

Ben Whishaw as Paddington Brown from Paddington in Peru (Image via Instagram/@benwhishaw, Studio Canal UK)

The voice of Paddington the bear is portrayed by Ben Whishaw. Whishaw's performance as Paddington in Paddington in Peru portrays him as a charmingly naive character. Whishaw is known for his roles in Skyfall and Mary Poppins Returns.

2) Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown from Paddington in Peru (Image via Studio Canal UK)

Henry Brown, the somewhat shy father of the Brown family, is played by Hugh Bonneville. As Henry's family travels to Peru, he encounters several culture shocks. Bonneville is known for his role as Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey. He has also been in The Gold and W1A.

3) Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown in Paddington in Peru (Image via Studio Canal UK)

Mary Brown, Henry's wife and the head of the Brown family, is played by Emily Mortimer instead of Sally Hawkins. Mary is often worried about ongoing changes in their lives. She is known for her roles in The Newsroom and Shutter Island.

4) Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown

Madeleine Harris in Paddington In Peru Great Western Railway Train Unveil Photocall (Image via Getty)

Judy Brown in Paddington in Peru, the oldest Brown child, is now an adult and applying to college. Judy is played by Madeleine Harris.

She tries to balance her academic goals with her love for her family. Harris has also played a role in The White Queen.

5) Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown

Samuel Joslin with Madeleine Harris in "Paddington In Peru" Great Western Railway Train Unveil Photocall (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Brown, Judy's younger brother, is a shy teenager. He does not always hang out with the family. Jonathan is played by Samuel Joslin. Samuel is known for his role in The Impossible. His character shows a mix of teen angst and love for his family.

6) Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird

Julie Walters (Image via Getty)

Julie Walters plays Mrs. Bird, the crafty housekeeper for the Brown family. As Mrs. Bird, Walters is both fun and naughty. Her long list of roles in movies like Billy Elliott, Harry Potter, and Mamma Mia comprises both dramatic and comedic roles.

Voice cast of supporting characters

1) Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother

Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother from Paddington in Peru (Image via Studio Canal UK)

Olivia Colman voices the Reverend Mother, a strange and private nun at the Home for Retired Bears. Colman'S character is important to the story's progress. She is known for her roles in The Favourite and The Crown.

8) Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot

Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot in Paddington in Peru (Image via Studio Canal UK)

Antonio Banderas portrays Hunter Cabot, a riverboat captain driven by a love of gold and a secret past. He is known for his performances in The Mask of Zorro and the Spy Kids series. In the film, he plays an antagonist who propels Paddington's search ahead.

9) Carla Tous as Gina Cabot

Carla Tous in "Paddington In Peru" World Premiere – Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Gina Cabot is Hunter's daughter and a key figure in helping the Browns on their journey. She is played by Carla Tous. Tous is best known for her role in 30 Coins.

10) Imelda Staunton voices Aunt Lucy

Imelda Staunton voices Aunt Lucy (Image via Apple TV+/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Aunt Lucy, Paddington's beloved aunt who goes missing early in the movie, is voiced by Imelda Staunton.

Staunton is known for her roles in The Crown and Harry Potter. She has received multiple awards such as a BAFTA Award, four Olivier Awards, and more.

Other cast members

Jim Broadbent as Samuel Gruber

Robbie Gee as Mr. Barnes

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dr. Jafri

Ben Miller as Colonel Lancaster

Jessica Hynes as Miss Kitts

Joel Fry as Joe the Postman

Hayley Atwell as Madison

Amit Shah as Zayden

Ella Bruccoleri as Rosita

Simon Farnaby as Flight Attendant

Paddington in Peru is running in theatres.

