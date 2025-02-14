John Lithgow reportedly in talks to play Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series is an upcoming project that will take the viewers back to the wizarding world created by English author J.K. Rowling. Previously adapted into an eight-part film series starring Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the lead roles, the upcoming series is being created to cater to the small screen.

Ad

The new series will feature a fresh cast for all the characters, while also incorporating diversity by hiring actors from different ethnicities. Now, according to reports from Deadline (February 12, 2025), American actor John Lithgow has been approached to play the character of Albus Dumbledore.

HBO approached John Lithgow to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series

Ad

Trending

Variety confirmed that John Lithgow is in contention to play the headmaster of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the upcoming Harry Potter series. HBO has not confirmed the cast of the Harry Potter series yet. Previously Mark Rylance was in the running for the same role.

Being one of the most powerful wizards, Albus Dumbledore mentors Harry Potter as he prepares to stop the evil wizard Lord Voldemort. In the first two films, Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris. After Harris's death, the role was taken over by Michael Gambon.

Ad

Addressing the casting speculation, representatives from HBO had earlier stated:

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

According to Variety, Paapa Essiedu has been a frontrunner to play Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series. The lead characters of the show Harry, Hermoine, and Ron will likely be newcomers, as the official Harry Potter Instagram handle shared an open casting call for the lead roles last year. The caption of the post read:

Ad

"The search for the next Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger is underway! An open casting call for residents of the UK and Ireland has been announced for the new HBO original series Harry Potter."

All about John Lithgow

Ad

John Lithgow is an American actor who has been active in films for over five decades. The graduate from Harvard University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art started his career in 1972 with the film Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues.

Soon he made his debut in Broadway with The Changing Room, which earned him a Tony nomination. He also worked in radio and voiced Yoda in the National Public Radio adaptations of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Ad

During the early 1980s, he was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his work in The Doll, The Day After, and Resting Place. He got two back-to-back Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performances as Roberta Muldoon in The World According to Garp and as Sam Burns in Terms of Endearment.

He played Dick Solomon in the NBC sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun and received six consecutive Emmy nominations between 1997 to 2002. In 2002, Lithgow returned to Broadway for the adaptation of the 1957 film Sweet Smell of Success. His performance earned him the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Ad

Lithgow's recent works include his role as a villain in season 4 of Dexter for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. He played the role of Barney Stinson's father in How I Met Your Mother. He portrayed the role of Winston Churchill in the first season of The Crown.

The role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series will be another addition to the career of John Lithgow.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates about the Harry Potter series and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback