7 'unexplained' movie plot holes that needs to be fixed in the Harry Potter TV Series

Magic is captivating, but even the best stories may raise a few unanswered questions. The Harry Potter films, adored by countless fans, are no different. Even though the movies effectively portrayed the magical world and its memorable characters, certain aspects of the storyline are still unclear.

There is also the question of why Harry never delved deeper into his parents' hostory, which left fans wishing for more answers. Despite being a fierce Quidditch player in the books, characters like Ginny Weasley lacked development and got relegated to a minor role on screen. Peeves, the troublemaking poltergeist, was entirely left out even though he played a crucial role in the mayhem at Hogwarts.

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series may be a chance to explore these unanswered plot points. Every season will be dedicated to a single book to enhance the storytelling experience. The show might even delve into Hermione's S.P.E.W. project and Aunt Petunia's tangled history with Dumbledore and Lily. Fans also anticipate more development for beloved characters such as Luna Lovegood and Draco Malfoy.

While waiting for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, here are seven movie mysteries and plot holes that fans expect to be fixed.

Tom Riddle's backstory, Peeves, and 5 other stories the Harry Potter TV series should fix from the movies

1) Tom Riddle's backstory

A still from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A chilling story lies in wait in the shadows of the books. The essential missing part of the Harry Potter movies is Tom Riddle's backstory, which reveals the dark origins of Voldemort. Though the movies suggest his evil ascent, they overlook his tumultuous start. On December 31, 1926, Tom was born to Merope Gaunt, a witch who trapped his Muggle father, Tom Riddle Sr., with a love potion. After the potion's effects faded, Riddle Sr. deserted Merope, who later passed away after giving birth.

As a child raised in an orphanage, Tom experienced feelings of isolation and uniqueness due to his lack of knowledge about his magical ancestry. His encounters contributed to his disdain for non-magical people and motivated his thirst for control. A more extended series could delve into these early years in detail—his process of finding his strengths, his complicated interactions with classmates, and his gradual decline into a negative path.

By exploring Riddle's childhood and family background, the upcoming show might offer viewers a deeper insight into Tom's transformation into Voldemort. Each outstanding villain requires a captivating backstory that equals their reputation.

2) Peeves the Poltergeist

Peeves the Poltergeist, a mischievous spirit and beloved character from the books, was left out of the Harry Potter movies. Known for his chaotic antics and clever pranks, Peeves brought a unique flavor to the magical world, often causing trouble for students and staff alike. His absence is felt deeply by fans who cherish his role as Hogwarts' comedic relief.

In the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, there's finally an opportunity to include Peeves. Each season will adapt a book, allowing for more character development and humor. There could be episodes filled with Peeves' antics, his playful banter with Filch, and his role in pivotal moments, like the Battle of Hogwarts, where he defended the school with his chaos.

Bringing Peeves back could enrich the story and restore a vital piece of Hogwarts' charm. After all, every magical world needs its trickster!

3) Ginny Weasley from the books

A still from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In the movies, Ginny Weasley is an unraveled thread. The Harry Potter films showcased her as a mere background character, missing the depth and strength that made her a fan favorite in the books. Initially shy, Ginny evolves into a fierce and capable witch, yet her journey feels rushed on screen. Her experiences with Tom Riddle's diary shaped her resilience, but these moments were barely explored.

A longer format series could explore her character development, showing how she transformed from a girl who could barely speak to Harry into a confident Quidditch star and leader of Dumbledore's Army. Episodes could highlight her friendships, struggles, and triumphs, giving fans the Ginny they deserve—one who stands shoulder to shoulder with Harry in the fight against Voldemort.

4) S.P.E.W.

A still from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare, or S.P.E.W., founded by Hermione Granger, was a pivotal plotline in the books that never made it to the screen. This organization aimed to address the mistreatment of house elves, shedding light on inequality and prejudice within the wizarding world. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has the opportunity to explore this storyline in depth.

Each season will adapt a book, allowing for more nuanced storytelling. There could be episodes dedicated to Hermione's passionate advocacy for house-elf rights, showcasing her interactions with characters like Dobby and Winky. Bringing S.P.E.W. to life could highlight the complexities of freedom and servitude, reflecting real-world issues of social justice and a richer narrative that resonates with contemporary audiences.

5) Dobby the House Elf

A still from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dobby the House-elf is a beloved character in the Harry Potter franchise who deserves more screen time. While he makes a memorable debut in Chamber of Secrets, the films overlook his significant contributions in later books. Dobby reappears in three other books in the franchise, where he helps Harry navigate tricky situations, like providing Gillyweed for the Second Task in Goblet of Fire (which in the movies was done by Neville Longbottom).

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series has an opportunity to explore Dobby's journey in depth. Each season can highlight his growth from a mistreated servant to a loyal friend. Showcasing his role in Dumbledore's Army or his cleverness in tailing Draco Malfoy will add layers to his character. Dobby's noble sacrifice in Deathly Hallows would carry even more emotional weight if viewers witnessed his evolution and friendship with Harry, making Dobby's story truly unforgettable.

6) Voldemort and his wand

A still from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Many fans of the Harry Potter movies ask why Voldemort refuses to use his wand. While the films depict the climactic duel between Harry and Voldemort, they skip over a key detail—the phenomenon of Priori Incantatem. This occurs when two wands with the same core, like Harry's and Voldemort's, connect, forcing Voldemort's wand to reveal its most recent spells, including his murders.

In the books, Voldemort's reluctance to duel Harry with his own wand stems from knowing he would be at a disadvantage. The films, however, make it seem like he simply can't be bothered. The upcoming Harry Potter TV series could clarify this by exploring Priori Incantatem in detail.

7) Aunt Petunia

A still from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Although depicted as grumpy in the Harry Potter films, her history in the books suggests a multifaceted persona. Petunia used to desire a spot in the magical world, even sending a letter to Dumbledore as a young girl, pleading to enroll at Hogwarts. This longing transformed into envy and bitterness towards her sister, Lily, who became a witch.

The forthcoming Harry Potter television show might delve extensively into Petunia's background. Every season could explore her early years, highlighting her bond with Lily and Dumbledore. The series could depict Petunia's inner battles with her sense of self and her ultimate choice to care for Harry following Lily's passing.

This investigation would help understand why she mistreated Harry while preserving part of her sister's inheritance. By developing Petunia's character more, the series can turn her into a complex and tragic figure, enhancing the overall story.

As the upcoming Harry Potter TV series prepares to adapt each book into a full season, there's a golden opportunity to explore rich details and plotlines the films overlooked. By delving deeper into character backstories and unexplained phenomena, this new adaptation can offer fans a more comprehensive and satisfying experience in the beloved wizarding world.

