Paddington in Peru ending explained: Does Paddington stay in El Dorado or return to London?

Paddington in Peru, the third film in the beloved series, released on February 14, 2025. In his first movie as a director, Dougal Wilson continues the adventures of the adorable bear Paddington as he sets out on a journey back to his homeland.

Paddington gets a fretting letter from the Home for Retired Bears in this installment suggesting Aunt Lucy has disappeared. Looking for her, Paddington and the Brown family head to Peru. Their search guides them across the Amazon rainforest, where they come across new people and face difficulties.

The movie stars Olivia Colman as the Reverend Mother and Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot. Paddington discovers El Dorado is his birthplace at the end of Paddington in Peru and meets Aunt Lucy. However, he ultimately chooses to return to London with the Browns. He realizes that home is not just where he was born, but where he is loved and belongs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Paddington in Peru. Reader's discretion is advised.

Paddington in Peru ending reveals Reverend Mother's true identity

As the story goes on, the Brown family gets to Peru and meets Olivia Colman's character, the Reverend Mother, at the Home for Retired Bears. She tells them that Aunt Lucy mysteriously went missing, but she doesn't give them details. Instead, she tells them to start their search at Rumi Rock.

Her evasive behavior makes people suspicious, but her family continues on their journey without knowing what she is really up to. During their trip, they meet Hunter Cabot, a treasure hunter whose family is obsessed with finding El Dorado. The Brown family didn't know that the Reverend Mother was actually Hunter's long-lost cousin Clarissa Cabot, who was thought to be dead.

She has been controlling things since the beginning, like when she faked Aunt Lucy's disappearance to get Paddington to go to Peru with her since she thinks he has the key to El Dorado's treasures. This new information makes the story more complicated by linking family secrets to the exciting quest.

Discovery of El Dorado and Paddington's origins

Paddington and Hunter Cabot ascend an old Incan fort direction using hints from Aunt Lucy's bracelet. There they discover a slot matching Paddington's bracelet emblem, which is the key to opening the El Dorado entrance.

When they arrive, El Dorado is not a city of gold but rather a large orangery; the real treasure is the plenty of oranges used to create marmalade. Emphasizing natural wealth and cultural legacy over financial riches, this discovery redefines the definition of treasure.

Paddington is blissfully reunited with Aunt Lucy in this secret haven. She proclaims El Dorado to be Paddington's hometown. Separated from his family, he was discovered by Aunt Lucy and Uncle Pastuzo as a cub.

Originally his bracelet was meant to be his guide back home. Along with revealing Paddington's actual background, this moving reunion emphasizes ideas of family, identity, and belonging.

Paddington's decision and the post-credits surprise

After learning about his family history, Paddington has to make a big choice: he can stay in El Dorado with his new bear family, or he can go back to London with the Browns.

Even though his family's home is very appealing, Paddington decides to go back to London. This shows that home is where the people you love are. This choice emphasizes Paddington in Peru's main message about how important family is.

In the scene before the credits, Paddington brings in his El Dorado bear relatives. They see the sights of the city with him and become part of his family life.

Both Paddington and the Bears are better off because they get to mix their traditions and make new friends. Phoenix Buchanan, who was the bad guy in Paddington 2, is still in jail in the scene after the music stops.

He explains that he wants to put on a play with the bears, which is a funny ending that makes one think of more adventures to come. There are funny, touching, and action-packed parts in Paddington in Peru that contribute to making the story relatable for people of all ages.

Paddington in Peru is running in theatres now.

