What cult is Tom Cruise a part of? Kjersti Flaa criticizes actor's romance rumors with Ana de Armas, blames his "crazy cult" ties

Journalist Kjersti Flaa criticised actor Tom Cruise’s romance rumors with Ana de Armas. In a May 1 YouTube video, she blamed his reportedly "crazy cult" ties and said,

“This news I found really disturbing.. Tom Cruz and Ana de Armas are apparently dating.. There's been footage of them together taking helicopter rides all over the world..”

She continued,

“The thing that I have a problem with here is that he belongs to a crazy cult...”

For context, CNN reported on April 19 that Tom Cruise was connected to an alleged "cult" called Scientology. Scientology is a contentious religion that has been accused of manipulating its followers, harassing its critics, and committing fraud.

Kjersti Flaa reported that Tom Cruise is allegedly in a cult

As per the same CNN report, L. Ron Hubbard established the religion known as Scientology in the 1950s. The fundamental tenet of Scientology is that every human being has a reactive mind that reacts to life's traumas, impairing their ability to think critically and perceive reality.

To identify the causes of this trauma, followers of the religion undergo a procedure known as auditing, which involves reliving the events in an effort to neutralise them and reassert the importance of the analytical mind in the pursuit of a spiritual state known as "clear."

A tool known as an E-meter is used in the procedure, which Scientologists claim detects the body's electric flow as an auditor poses a series of questions that they claim identify the causes of trauma.

According to the Church of Scientology’s website,

“Auditing uses processes - exact sets of questions asked or directions given by an auditor to help a person locate areas of spiritual distress, find out things about himself and improve his condition.”

The goal of auditing is to find spiritual discomfort in both a person's current and former lifetimes.

Reportedly, Tom Cruise initially became a member of the church through his first wife, actress Mimi Rogers. One of the most influential Scientologists was her father.

Meanwhile, further mentioning Tom Cruise's alleged cult, Kjersti Flaa said,

“When I was living in New York I did an undercover story on Scientology.. So I went into the Scientology church on Times Square in New York and pretended I was interested in joining the church and they showed me around and it was really disturbing…”

She further said,

“They put me in a room to watch this video and all the messages in this video. I mean you know it's just absurd. It's so bananas.. And the way that this is reported on no one's mentioning anything of this..”

Additionally, circling back to Tom Cruise’s dating rumours with Armas, Flaa said,

“Recently she also dated the stepson of Cuba's president.. So she likes powerful men that are a little older than her. I thought she was younger actually but she's 37 but Tom Cruz is 62..”

For reference, as per the Daily Mail’s May 1 report, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas flew to London together. Images of the Mission: Impossible star and de Armas travelling together by helicopter to the UK capital were also published by the outlet. The actress was pictured with her dog, Elvis, while someone else handled her second dog, Salsa.

Meanwhile, neither Tom Cruise nor Armas has confirmed the dating rumors.

